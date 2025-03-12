The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yoga is a practice that brings together the body, breath, and mind. It has been around for over 5000 years and originated in South and Southeast Asia. Since then yoga has spread across the world and in this article, I will discuss some of its valuable benefits.

Flexibility & Strength:

One of the most commonly acknowledged benefits of yoga is improved flexibility. The wide variety of movements and stretches involved, enhance flexibility in your joints and muscles. Overtime, people begin to see real positive changes in their once stiff muscles!

Not only does yoga increase flexibility but it also builds strength at the same time. Many different forms of movement within yoga target various different muscles at once, aiding the development of muscles and toning. The beauty of yoga, compared to other forms of muscle strengthening, is it uses low-impact exercises to generate long-lasting results. Leaving you feeling energised even after a 40-minute session.

Mindfulness:

Yoga promotes mindfulness, which helps individuals to deepen their connection to the present. The deep breath work techniques that are incorporated with each movement allow you to create a state of mindfulness through your physical sensations, mental state, and emotions. This high energetical state reduces feelings of anxiety and stress, allowing you to have a newfound sense of tranquillity and calm.

Once you have adapted the mindfulness practice in yoga, you can incorporate this into your everyday life. By being more intentional with your actions and having a sense of awareness with all that you do.

Better Sleep:

If you are struggling with sleep, yoga just may be the answer for you. Practising yoga consistently induces relaxation directly by decreasing stress levels. This can stimulate the parasympathetic response within your nervous system, preparing the body for rest.

Whether you are looking to improve your flexibility & strength, increase mindfulness, boost sleep quality, or all of the above, yoga provides a solution for all of these. Take it day by day, and don’t forget to enjoy the journey!

