Summer Loving – the best summer date spots for you and your beau (or bestie)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

The sun has been peeking through more and more recently here in Exeter. Thank goodness, because my summer wardrobe is begging to be worn. In fact, a week or two ago, I got my first sunburn of the year, which confirms summer season here in Exeter has officially begun! And with the nice weather comes some new and fresh activities here in Exeter, so it is time to get planning some summer dates, whether they be romantic, platonic or solo.

Picnics and Greenery

Nothing speaks to a girl more than the words ‘M&S picky bits, a book, and a picnic blanket’. This can be a financially friendly date idea for you, and perfect for the daytime. A personal favourite of mine is the Cathedral Green, and it isn’t just me who thinks so – just go and see how many people flood there when the sun comes out. There are areas on campus, down by Reed Hall, or Magnolia Lawn by the Business School, that work just as nicely. Essentially all you need is SPF, snacks and to enjoy the scenery.

Food on the Quay

The Quay is full of history and architecture, but it is also full of food. Along the cobbled paths are countless cafes, bars and dinner spots (and it is a great place to people watch). Whether you want a romantic dinner date, or a brunch spot with a view, there are options catering to all.

Kayak, Canoe, Cycle on the Quay

For the more adventurous kind seeking an activity date, Saddles and Paddles is the place to go. They are a unique independent business, offering outdoor fun, so why not take advantage of the canoe, kayak and paddleboard hire services they offer whilst there is sun. If staying on land is more your thing, why not hire a bike and peddle to a pub along the quay?

Evening beach trips

Whether it be Exmouth, Dawlish or Teigmouth, Exeter is by no means lacking in beaches. Yes, the beach is great fun in the day if you want to go for a swim, or if sunbathing is your priority, but don’t take advantage of the seaside at sunset. It is quieter, the sky is stunning, and the breeze gives you the perfect excuse to snuggle on the sand. With the waves as your soundtrack, it is the perfect laid back setting for lovers to go to.

Visit the Independent Shops on Magdalen Road

Did you know that the Guardian once placed Magdalen Road in their list of top ten coolest shopping areas in the world? Full of independent eateries and shops, this village street is not to be missed when planning your next shopping date.

Topsham

Just a fifteen minute journey from Exeter by train sits Topsham, a quaint port town known for its good food, historic pubs and specialist shops. Along the banks of the River Exe Estuary, there is no better day trip from Exeter if you are looking for a change of scenery. Don’t miss out on the Lighters Inn fish and Chips deal, where two large portions before 6:30 are £20!

Surf the Seas in Newquay

Cornwall is a must see when you are a student down south, so if you find yourself looking to venture that bit further out, why not head to Newquay. Previously, it has been voted one of the nations favourite seaside towns, so a date on the coast here just makes sense. Of course, there are many places more local to Exeter where you can rent a surfboard and get riding those waves together, but even if you have never surfed before, it makes a great excuse to visit the vibrant scene here.

You aren’t going to be a student living in Exeter forever, so make the most of the economically attractive options here in Exeter whilst you can. Visit the different beaches, take trips to different towns, and make sure to not leave one inch of Exeter unexplored whilst the sun is shining.