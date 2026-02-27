This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately in Exeter, the winter and its blues have been difficult to escape. 2026 welcomed us with great amounts of cold and rain: “Across the UK, 26 stations set new monthly records for highest January rainfall.” (Met Office). As I am sure many students can attest, February has followed this trend, with many places experiencing thirty, and even fourty, days of consecutive rain. While winter is now soon to end, the cold, wet and dark days are not yet behind us. So here’s a guide to romanticising winter – Exeter edition.

First thing to consider is how to keep warm and dry during this wet season. Exploring and relaxing in Exeter’s green areas or outdoor historical landmarks is not really an option. So why not choose some indoor activities that are just as exciting? For a relaxing afternoon and a chance to learn more about Exeter, museums are always excellent. Here in Exeter, we have the Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) right in the city centre and the Bill Douglas Cinema Museum in the middle of campus. Both locations are frequented regularly by students, making them the perfect choice when a stroll down the park is not ideal.

Similarly, for an exciting night with your loved ones, be it a partner, friend or your house/flatmates, Exeter offers many opportunities. If historic exploration is still what you desire, the Underground Passages will make for a fun journey. But if you are instead seeking to play games indoors, there is still plenty to choose from. The Quay, while maybe not the perfect place to walk by right now, offers plenty of sheltered fun and joy. There are climbing places, the student-favourite Tenpin (which has both bowling and an arcade!) and even a trampoline park a bit farther back.

There are also plenty of choices in the city centre. The Board Café offers a variety of board games as well as many delicious drinks. Or even better, you can forget about the cold and rain by immersing yourself in a movie at the Vue or Odeon. On that same topic, university students can find both board games and movies right at their doorstep (aka campus). There are many board games in Devonshire House and the Forum Library for students to play, and Campus Cinema do regular film screenings in the Theatre at very affordable prices. There goes your evening, sorted out without stepping a foot outside campus!

However, I am aware that there is more to romanticising winter than just planning activities, especially during busy deadline season. How do you hype yourself up when tired, shivering and walking up Forum hill for your 8:30am class? I found through experience that fashion and music/audiobooks tend to be the best remedies. If you are the type to run particularly cold, layers are your best friend. Think stylish scarves, warm mittens and the staple jumper (or even better, the powerful coat!). They are sure to keep you cosy while still looking fabulous. For the folks who struggle to see the sunny side during the grey mornings, I recommend you turn on those headphones. Struggling to feel energised? Blast some happy music – it can be dance, pop, techno,… whatever gets you moving! Do you feel a bit bored of the same old rain and leafless trees? Then listening to a gothic tale will keep you on your toes, and a winter romcom story will make you feel like the protagonist in your own cold fairytale.

And, if all else fails, you can always trust food to come to the rescue. Get yourself a hot chocolate or one the seasonal drinks at a cafe on campus to keep you awake through your lectures. Enhance your study sessions by carrying them out in an independent coffee shop (Exeter has plenty!). Even winter can be trumped by a warm and delicious sweet treat. If it’s picnics you are missing, why not do one indoors? Enjoy dinner with your friends, from charcuterie boards to potluck nights. Do not let the rain stop you from enjoying some good food.

Even though the weather can feel a bit demoralising at times, here in Exeter there are plenty of ways to still have fun inside when outside is cold and wet! I hope you take some of these tips and romanticise your life, even during winter.