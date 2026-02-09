The Power of a Good Coat

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You could wear any outfit, throw together colours that should never be seen, patterns that would make even Zooey Deschanel flabbergasted, and a nice coat could make it all okay. That’s the philosophy I live by, and I encourage you all to as well! If you want to up the aura you emit as you walk down the street, if you want everyone who passes you to think ‘wow, she’s cool, she’s wearing a cool coat’, then keep reading for what I believe qualifies!

Firstly, and most importantly, you do not have to spend a lot of money. Whilst I always say the two things I’m willing to splash out on are a good pair of shoes and a nice jacket, I have also found some of the most amazing coats I own in charity shops and thrift stores for under £15. I have a gorgeous real leather long coat with a fur collar that was £7! You just need to keep an open mind and commit to the search!

Now, think of your favourite movie, think of any iconic character, think of your favourite celebrity street style look – what can I guarantee most have in common? A good jacket. I mean, Penny Lane, man! Maybe the quintessential coat in all of cinema. Seventeen year olds everywhere each year watch Almost Famous and create a whole new identity for themselves just based on that coat! The other day I watched Withnail And I, a dark British comedy from the eighties starring Paul McGann and Richard E. Grant, and my biggest take away? The fact they had the most amazing coats ever. They were perfectly tailored to the actor, looked like real, good quality, and also fit the characters themselves and their personalities. They really just added this perfect extra to the movie that made me feel that level of connection. My personal favourite is Dr Cuddy in House. Her lab coat is tailored so well and hugs her waist and then flows out behind her as she walks. It’s just… perfect. Therefore, a good coat must add flair, and be an extension of your own personality!

I know everybody’s worst nightmare is having to ruin the fit because it takes twenty minutes to walk to TP and it’s raining, but we just need to reframe our perspective. We’re not hiding away the outfit under the coat, we’re elevating it to another level. And besides, just think of it as a way to do a big reveal for the clothes you have underneath! And, you’re less likely to lose your ID if you have pockets! Thus, a good coat keeps you warm, holds your belongings, and adds to your outfit, not take away from it!