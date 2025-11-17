Exeter Indie Coffee Shop Guide: Part 1

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love a good cup of coffee, but not any old cup of coffee. I love trying coffee from different independent coffee shops. My café loving journey started when I was little, sipping babyccinos, and has grown into a love affair with the perfect cup of coffee or matcha.

Later in my coffee-loving journey, I trained to become a barista, and I’ve now been one for over four years. During that time, I’ve developed an absolute passion for proper coffee. If you ever want to find me, you’ll probably catch me tucked away in a cozy café somewhere.

Cafés are the perfect spot to catch up with friends, study, or nurse a hangover. In Exeter, we’re lucky to have so many incredible indie coffee shops to explore. I’ve made it my mission to scout out the best coffee spots in the city. Here are some of my favourites, in no particular order.

Crankhouse coffee – Alma Café

Open: 8am–4pm (Mon–Fri), 9am–4pm (Sat)

Located just off Fore Street and about a 10-minute walk from the town centre, Crankhouse Coffee is absolutely worth a visit. With its beautiful, airy, and modern décor, it’s the perfect place to relax over a cup of coffee.

Crankhouse is a speciality micro-roaster, passionate about giving unique coffees the voice they deserve. Their speciality coffees are smooth yet bursting with flavour, and they also serve an exciting range of drip coffee.

My go-to here is the iced latte, served in a short glass that really lets the espresso shine through and is perfect for a warmer day. They also have an indulgent selection of sweet treats (including delicious vegan options). I dream about their cakes.

If you love coffee with character and flavour, this is the spot for you.

Common Beaver

Open: 7:30am–4pm (Mon–Sat), 7:30am–3pm (Sun)

This cosy café on Magdalen Road is just a few minutes’ walk from St Luke’s Campus. My favourite order here is a Flat White. The coffee is smooth, rounded, and perfectly balanced with just the right amount of milk. Plus, the little mugs they use are so cute. They serve all the classic coffees in generous sizes, and they also have cold brew, which is very cool.

They also serve a selection of cakes (including vegan) and delicious bagels.

Recently, they’ve opened a sister café called Coastal Beaver in Exmouth. So, if you’re out by the sea, you can still get your caffeine fix!

12 Bar Music Social – Café and records

Open: 10:30am–4:30pm (Mon), 8:30am–5:30pm (Tue–Wed), evenings Thurs–Sat

Located in the town centre on the edge of Princesshay (near Next), 12 Bar Music Social is a unique café and wine bar that blends coffee, records, and community.

By day, they serve fantastic coffee; by night, the space transforms into an intimate live music venue hosting gig, open mic nights, vinyl-only open decks, and community-driven music sessions.

The atmosphere is laid-back yet cool. It’s a perfect place to meet friends, study, or soak in the vibes. Alongside coffee, they offer pastries, cakes, toasties, and seasonal lunch options. When I visited, I had the drip coffee with oat milk (of course) paired with a flaky almond croissant, which I highly recommend.

Hyde and Seek – Café and lifestyle store

Open: 9:30am–5:30pm (Mon–Sat), 10am–4pm (Sun)

Close to Exeter Central Station, Hyde and Seek combines a café, gift shop, and lifestyle store in one beautifully curated space.

Downstairs you’ll find an award-winning gift and homeware shop alongside a contemporary café, while upstairs there’s a bright, airy seating area perfect for relaxing with your drink. They use Mission Coffee Works beans to craft their smooth, flavourful coffee and offer a wholesome food menu alongside sweet treats. I love their mochas, which are served in a generous yet beautiful mug.

They offer fun syrup flavours, including a banana syrup, which makes for a playful twist on your usual coffee order. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift and a great cup of coffee, this is the perfect place to visit.

That wraps up part 1 of my Exeter indie coffee shop guide! Exeter has such a vibrant independent coffee shop scene, and these cafés are just a taste of what the city has to offer. I’ve got plenty more cafés to share, from hidden gems to student favourites, so keep an eye out for Part 2 coming soon.

Grab a friend or a good book and go explore one of these indie spots. You might find your new favourite cup of coffee.