New Year’s resolutions: How to Make Them Stick

It’s rapidly approaching that time of year again when resolutions are set for the New Year. Promises are made that you will do something differently or add something new to your life. They are a good idea, but most people set sky-high goals that they’ll ultimately break by the 2nd week of January. We constantly hear statements like “I’m not drinking until February”, “I’m quitting sugar”, and “I’m going to run a 10k by the end of the month” – yeah, sure you are…Then, before you know it, it hits February, and all the hard work is forgotten, or the resolution doesn’t even make it out of your notes app.

Dream big!

There’s nothing wrong with setting goals for the new year. It’s exciting and refreshing to have a plan for reaching your achievements. But break those goals into smaller ones—small steps lead to an ultimate goal. By breaking a goal of “I want to stop drinking” into “I’ll have one less drink a week”, you’ll eventually reach your final goal. Look at it like this: a final destination is often broken up into breaks along the way, and a resolution can have the same concept.

Creating new habits takes time and energy.

Another reason for breaking down resolutions is that they can be draining. Having to completely change your life, a routine, or a behaviour can take a lot of mental and physical energy. Your initial determination and drive can push you for a long time, but quickly, it might become like a black cloud looming over you. You get stressed and tired, and then those old habits start to sneak back in.

You’ve got to keep it healthy.

Sometimes, resolutions to exercise or lose weight might be linked to negative mental effects; you need to ensure you’ve started a journey in which you only want to help yourself mentally and physically so that you’ll feel better by the end, not worse. By ensuring you praise yourself throughout the journey and allowing yourself to have a ‘sweet treat’ or a glass or wine infrequently, it becomes healthy, you’ll stick to the resolution, and it might even be enjoyable.

Find other people you can share your journey with!

There’s nothing better, or any shame, in having encouragement or praise for your hard work. Sharing your journey through social media or speaking to family/friends, having company on a resolution can motivate you to keep going, but also another way to reward yourself.

If your resolution is to run a 5k or simply eat healthier, any goal is achievable; you must make it reachable!