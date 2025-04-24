The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

Disclaimer – if you think you may have an STI, or want to learn more about sexual health, visit a medical professional. This article is not intended as medical advice, and is written to inform students as well as encourage them to learn more about STIs.

Last week was STI Awareness Week here in the UK; a week that provides the perfect opportunity to drop the awkward silence and get real about our sexual health. The purpose of this week is to raise awareness about STI’s whilst simultaneously reducing stigma and related discrimination. Whether you are sexually active or not, it is important to stay informed, and start having these honest conversations.

According to the NHS, an STI (sexually transmitted infection) is an infection that is passed from one person to another through sexual contact. Some common ones you may have heard of are chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, HIV, but the list goes on. One of the biggest problems is many STIs do not present symptoms, meaning you may have one without knowing and unintentionally infect a sexual partner. Some symptoms people may experience include unusual discharge, pain whilst peeing, itchy genitals, a rash or skin growths. However these symptoms vary for each individual and may take time to develop. Additionally, they can take up to seven weeks after unprotected sex to show up on a test.

Despite STIs being common, and absolutely nothing to be ashamed of, it is surprising how little knowledge we have about them. Through doing some research, here are some surprising facts I have discovered:

Globally, over one million curable STIs are acquired by people aged 15-49 each day

You don’t need to have penetrative sex to contract an STI; there are non-sexual ways, too. For example, kissing can spread oral herpes, or blood-borne infections can be spread by sharp objects (needles, razors, toothbrushes)

There are over 30 different STIs

There are two kinds of STIs—viral and bacterial

Many STIs are asymptomatic, making them difficult to treat

If STIs are so common, why is there still such an awkward silence when they are brought up? Well, in general, sex is viewed as a taboo topic. There is still a lot of stigma and shame wrapped up in sexual health that we need to actively combat. Frequently, the stigmatisation comes from a lack of information or education, and it can be sustained by the language we use when talking about them. Having an STI has nothing to do with someone’s hygiene, it doesn’t make you ‘dirty’ or ‘irresponsible’—it just makes you human. The most responsible thing you can do is get tested and harness these open discussions with your partners and friends, and pass on the knowledge. Through avoiding conversations around sexual health and STIs, or through a lack of understanding, anxiety and fear are perpetuated, so we need to take away the shame and work towards a more open approach to combat this.

So, what can you do? First of all, get tested! You can access tests and treatments at sexual health clinics—these are the best places to go, and information and tests are free, available to everyone, and entirely confidential. Whilst it may seem intimidating, the staff are there to explain everything to you, you can opt for a female or male nurse to suit your preference and can have a friend or loved one in the room if you would prefer. If you seek more advice, you can also call the National Sexual Health Helpline (0300 123 7123). Secondly, another big takeaway from STI awareness week is to talk! Awkward? Slightly. But worth it? Absolutely! Once you have had one conversation, the rest will get easier with time. Another thing you can do is use protection! Condoms (both internal and external) help to block the exchange of bodily fluids and act as a physical barrier, reducing the risk of contracting an STI. Finally, educate yourself! Do your research, look at science-backed information and learn.

STI awareness week is a reminder that sexual health is simply health. There is no shame or drama surrounding it, it is just how it is. Millions of people get them; they are mostly treatable, and it is not a big deal. Just because we think these conversations are awkward doesn’t mean they are—in fact, being open about testing, protection, and your sexual health is the best approach to take. So consider this your friendly reminder to stay informed, empowered and take control of your sexual health.