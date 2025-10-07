How To Keep Up With The News Without Losing Your Sanity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is easy to go online and be swept away scrolling. And it feels as if there is always something happening – between your friends’ instagram dumps you are hit with breaking news, political debates, climate disasters and global crises. It can feel like you are trapped in an endless loop of chaos and bad news, and you can’t do anything about it. Lots of people are expressing that they feel overwhelmed and exhausted, and it is becoming increasingly common.

Why This Feeling is Growing

First of all, this feeling has a name: news fatigue. It is psychological exhaustion due to an overload of information. It isn’t a new thing, but in the information age, where we have the internet within reach basically at all times, the world is at our fingertips. Before this, news intake was traditionally newspapers or television, and was limited, whereas now, social media means we are globally aware like never before. Between 24/7 news cycles, algorithms designed to keep you scrolling, and persistent notifications, it is easy to understand why this feeling has grown.

The Importance of Balance

Completely switching off from the news is neither a realistic option or a healthy option, instead it is important to set boundaries and find a balance. So here are some tips to protect you and your wellbeing:

Set time limits – if you dedicate a set time once or twice a day to check the news, rather than constantly scrolling and refreshing your feed, you can help control the amount of information you are intaking

Choose your sources – follow a few trusted news sources instead of trying to take news in from everywhere

Be mindful – unfortunately, fake news thrives on social media, so remember that not everything you see is accurate, and verifying is important

Diversify intake – instead of scrolling or reading, try listening to a podcast, as they are a great way to break down complex issues in a calm, digestible way

Take a deep breath – I mean this in the literal sense. A deep breath helps to ground you and remind you of where you are. You are allowed to take a step back

Protect your mental health – it is okay to mute notifications, take time away from your socials or put on do not disturb

Have conversations – you seriously are not alone in feeling this way, and talking to your friends is a great way to learn how they are coping, and also a good way to process the news you are taking in

Get involved – part of the problem with the news is it can leave you feeling helpless, and frustrated that you can’t do anything. By focusing on what you are in control of, you can start to make a difference. Why not volunteer for a charity you care about, fundraise for a cause that touches you, and remind yourself that small actions can make a big difference

Seek positive news – there are also endless uplifting stories online, and by also taking that in, you help balance your world perspective

The take away is being informed doesn’t mean consuming everything. Rather it means engaging with the news you read in a thoughtful, productive way, that is sustainable and isn’t burning you out. If your news feed starts to feel too heavy, allow yourself to pause and take a minute. You aren’t helping yourself or anyone else by becoming overwhelmed. The world keeps turning, and you can return to the news with a calmer, clearer perspective another time. Looking after yourself matters the most.