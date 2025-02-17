Exeter University Women’s Self-Defence Classes: Getting Women Involved in Martial Arts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Exeter University has a range of societies and sports groups, including multiple martial arts clubs. Recently, several of the Exeter University martial arts clubs have collaborated to organise multiple different women’s self-defence classes. This is part of a campaign to empower women with essential skills and confidence, encouraging more women to participate in martial arts.

Martial arts are typically male-dominated sports, with far fewer women participating in the martial arts societies at Exeter University than men. This could be due to the sports being viewed as aggressive, the physical contact involved in the sports, fear surrounding fights and injuries, or simply that they are male dominated, making women feel less comfortable. These women’s self-defence classes are an invite for women to try out different martial arts in a welcoming, beginner-friendly setting with other women to train with, and without having to train alongside men.

The Muay Thai women’s self-defence class took place on the 2nd February and saw many women participate in the sport for the first time, coming from other martial arts or having never done martial arts before at all. The Judo society also ran a women’s self-defence class on the 13th February, teaching women some basic Judo throws and techniques. Other classes being run in the near future at Exeter University for women’s self-defence include a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class on 1st March and Krav Maga on 16th March.

Martial arts can benefit women through increased feelings of confidence in their physical abilities, improved self-esteem, and empowerment through confidence in their self-defence skills, allowing them to reshape aspects of fear in their lifestyles, such as going out at night. Participating in martial arts can also provide a sense of community. While it should not be women’s responsibility to learn how to defend themselves, in the current climate it is unfortunately common that women feel threatened, uncomfortable and unsafe. Participating in martial arts may give women some skills to defend themselves, which although they should not be relied upon, can help women to feel more confident.

If you are interested in getting involved with any of the martial arts women’s self-defence classes, take a look at the Instagram accounts of Exeter University Muay Thai, Judo, BJJ or Krav Maga.