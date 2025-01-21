The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

Ever since Miley Cyrus wowed at the Grammy’s with her amazing “Pilate body” it’s been all the rage online. For a quick history lesson, Pilates, developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, has transformed from a rehabilitation method to a global fitness trend. Originally designed for injured soldiers during World War I, it focuses on core strength, flexibility, and postural alignment.

Key Factors Behind Its Popularity

Celebrity Endorsement

Health Benefits

Specialized Studios

Adaptability

Health Benefits of Pilates

Improved Core Strength

Enhanced Flexibility

Better Balance and Coordination

Stress Reduction

Is It Worth It?

For many, Pilates is worth the investment. Its blend of physical and mental benefits makes it a comprehensive fitness option. Whether you’re looking to improve strength, enhance flexibility, or simply find a supportive community, Pilates offers valuable tools for a healthier lifestyle. With the added flexibility of online classes, it’s easier than ever to incorporate Pilates into your routine.