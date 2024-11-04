My Favorite Affirmations For When You’re Feeling Insecure About Your Appearance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is an undeniable fact of life that sometimes, we will not always feel 100% comfortable in our own skin. There will be days where you can’t help but be fixated on the giant pimple that just sprouted on your forehead, or you think your hair looks greasy, or you’re insecure about your body. These insecurities are not inherently bad, they are merely a reality. However, it can be all too easy to let these thoughts impact your self-image and your personal self-talk which is where things can get sticky. Too often we as a society attribute appearances to worthiness, a habit that can leave lasting damages on an individual’s psyche. Here are my top ten positive affirmations to counter these negative thoughts and remind yourself of what truly matters in life. While using these will not immediately transform your feelings of discomfort, they will certainly help you place your thoughts into perspective and refocus your mind in a brighter, more positive light.

Not every affirmation on the following list will resonate with you. In fact, none of them may resonate with you. This is merely a starting point for you to find what works for you. Find a quote or saying that hits close to your heart; one that feels tangible and true. Once you find it, repeat it to yourself. Maybe post it on your mirror so you’re forced to read it each morning when you’re brushing your teeth. Or make it a widget on your home screen. Whatever you choose to do, I hope this inspires you to challenge your negative self-talk, for you deserve to feel beautiful and confident in your body.

1. My Body Is the Least Interesting Thing About Me

2. Life Doesn’t Start X Pounds From Now. It’s Happening Now And I Choose To Live

3. Anyone Who Doesn’t See Me For More Than My Body Is Not Worth My Time

4. I Am Enough

5. Even If I Don’t Recognize How Pretty I Am, There Is Always Someone Out There Who Does

6. I Have A Greater Purpose In Life Than Achieving Society’s Beauty Ideal

7. I Have The Power To Choose How I Feel About Myself

8. I Don’t Hate My Body, I Hate The Way I’ve Learned To Think About My Body

9. My Body Is Not A Problem To Be Fixed

10. I Deserve to Feel Desired

11. We Are All Born With Natural Beauty

12. I Don’t Have To Love Myself 100% Of The Time To Treat My Body With Kindness

13. You Will Not Be Remembered By The Size Of Your Clothes

14. The Way Society Idolizes Unrealistic Bodies Is The Problem, Not My Body

15. My Appearance Does Not Determine My Worth