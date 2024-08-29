The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I never knew how important it was to network until the first time I stepped foot on Endicott College’s campus. Sure, my mom had been spewing the same phrase at me since job hunting became a more serious endeavor than small, part time positions at my local food shops: use your connections and network, network, network. I pretty much got the same from my internship advisor since my first internship class. But now, as I’m almost done with college (scary!), I’ve realized that pounding the importance of real-world experience was actually pretty good advice.

Freshman year. An exciting time for sure but also terrifying. Many peers expected internships to fall into their laps or waited until the very last minute to find one. I physically couldn’t let that happen and I got ahead of myself. I connected with my supervisor at a retreat I attended in October and by February, my internship was set. I remotely did social media which while was fun, I quickly realized it wasn’t my calling nor did I want to do it for the rest of my life. Lesson learned.

By the time sophomore year came around, I felt a bit more confident. I knew one thing; I didn’t want to do social media fully but with my only experience being in that area, I accepted that I’d have some social media to do. I interned at WaterFire Providence, a local art gallery, under the Creative Services team. This internship leaned towards graphic design which I did enjoy as it was my minor. I felt like I was able to soak up alot of information and experience as the internship was in person. It was shorter than freshman year – 3 weeks instead of the whole summer. The team I worked with were incredible and very open to my many questions. I’m still connected with them and often see them on social media.

Junior year was a busy year but I was still insistent with myself that if I could combine a job with an internship, I’d be better off for it. Once again, my mom would slyly bring the topic up in our phone calls. This time, it was a cousin (use those connections!) who reached out for help with social media as well as communication coordination. It was a full-time, paid, remote internship that I began in June and ended in August. This internship was very real-world experience coded and I was able to see myself on a team working towards a goal. I was able to put myself at the helm of marketing campaigns for specific products of the company and add multiple softwares on my resume.

Now, at 20 years old, I have three internships under my belt. I also added experience through on campus jobs and clubs (Her Campus, I’m forever indebted to you!). While each internship had its ups and downs, I was able to put something on a resume that has benefitted me even today. Each supervisor has been overwhelmingly kind and knowledgeable, helping me to not just rely on my strengths but push the boundaries of my weaknesses.

In conclusion, if I could give any college student any advice, it would be this; seize every opportunity and never be afraid to go looking for new ones. The world doesn’t often plop luck into your lap which is why it’s up to you to ask the right questions and find your place. Good luck!