Finals Week 101: How Every College Student Can Stay Sane

Tis’ the season for stress. As our semesters close, the never-ending mountain of final assignments and tests is coming. It’s when coffee cups are stacked high, libraries are crammed, and study spaces become gathering spots where people bond over their common scholastic struggles. It is tempting to believe that finals week is more of a mental endurance test than an intellectual one, especially when deadlines are approaching and study sessions last into the wee hours of the morning.

However, things don’t have to be that way! By employing a few clever techniques, you can not only survive finals but also feel as though you’ve truly conquered the week rather than merely made it through. This is your go-to guide.

1. Treat your sleep as if it were your job

Although it can be tempting to stay up late studying, doing so is a dangerous gamble. Sleep deprivation seriously impairs memory, attention, and emotional stability—all of which are necessary for optimal performance. Even though it may seem contradictory, make a commitment to getting at least 6-7 hours per night throughout finals week. Research indicates that even brief (20–30 minute) naps might enhance alertness and aid in memory consolidation. Therefore, a little nap can be exactly what you need if you’re hitting a wall.

Quick Tip: Plan your sleep schedule in the same way that you plan your study sessions. Don’t negotiate it.

2. Establish a Study Spot

Your mind has probably seen better days if your study area appears to have seen better days as well. congested ideas result from congested spaces. Choose a location for your finals headquarters, such as a nook in the library, a corner of your room, or perhaps a little café close by. Make it a place that you genuinely want to be. To help you stay planted for longer, pack necessities like water, snacks, chargers, and comfort goods.

Quick Tip: Studies have shown that listening to classical or low-fidelity music helps improve focus. Additionally, if you haven’t already, get some noise-canceling headphones!

3. Fuel up

Brain fuel is a healthy diet. You will feel lethargic and even more anxious if you skip meals or only use caffeine. Keep a variety of healthy fats, fiber, and protein-rich snacks on hand, such as almonds, yogurt, or even dark chocolate (yes, in moderation, it’s a nutritious food!).

Quick Tip: To avoid grabbing for bad food at the last minute, plan your meals and snacks at the start of finals week. Your energy level and mental clarity will remain high if you stay hydrated and fed.

4. Move around

During finals week, exercise is probably the last thing on your mind, but even ten to twenty minutes of movement can make a huge difference. You can improve your mood and relieve stress by taking a short stroll, doing yoga, or even dancing around your room. You’ll return to the books more focused and with a clearer head.

Quick Tip: Incorporate “movement breaks” into your study sessions. Think of them as unavoidable appointments.

5. Take Care of Yourself—Really!

It’s normal to have negative self-talk, and it may turn nasty during exams. Remind yourself that finals are only a snapshot of your skills, not your entire skill set, if you find yourself sinking into a vicious cycle of worry and self-doubt. If necessary, stretch, take a few deep breaths, or spend five minutes in meditation. Remembering that it’s acceptable to be imperfect is a way to cultivate self-compassion. “Done” is sometimes preferable to “perfect.”

Quick Tip: Jot down a note to remind yourself of your strengths or to offer encouragement. Keep it on display in your study area to increase your self-esteem.

7. Avoid Doing It Alone

The adage “misery loves company” is particularly relevant during finals week. Organize study sessions with friends or ask students who might be open to working together. Having a support network nearby can help make the experience feel a bit less lonely, even if you’re just working in quiet. Knowing that you’re not alone in this will boost your motivation.

Quick Tip: Arrange a communal stress-relieving activity, such as a 5-minute dance party to celebrate little victories or a late-night fast-food run.

8. Picture the Finish Line

You can stay focused on the goal by visualizing oneself finishing finals. Just picture how relieved you will be when you finish your final exam or send in your final assignment. Every study session can feel more like a step toward success rather than just another slog if you have that finish line in sight.

Quick Tip: Whether it’s a movie night, a treat from your favorite café, or simply some well-earned relaxation, plan a modest reward for yourself at the end of each day or after every exam. You deserve it.

9. Remind yourself that you are capable

Finals can be difficult, but they’re also an opportunity to push yourself and demonstrate your knowledge. Therefore, when you sense that tension is starting to build, take a deep breath, modify your approach, and remind yourself of all that you have already done this semester. Finals are ultimately only a small, occasionally stressful, but manageable portion of your college experience; they are merely one chapter.

With a lengthy, wonderful break just around the corner, go out there and tackle finals like the warrior you are. You’re capable!