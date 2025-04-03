The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Going for a Nature walk

I know it is very cold, but layering up and going outside for a walk in nature is very calming and can help get your mind off of things. It is honestly the best to just take a break from all the technology and be present outside. It is a great activity even with a lot of work to do, because it can be as long or as short as you want it to be!

2. Breathing Exercises/Meditation

Breathing exercises are so important to do especially when you are feeling anxious. There are many on youtube to use, and they help ground you and refocus your mind.

3. sPa Night with your friends

This is such a fun activity to do with your friends, and helps you take care of yourself as well! You can do face masks, paint your nails, and even do fun skincare routines!

4. Journaling

Journaling is a great way to get all your thoughts out, especially if you are more of a private person. Journaling is so beneficial, and it helps organize your thoughts more to gain more clarity.

5. Listen to a podcast

Podcasts are one of my personal favorite ways to destress, even if it isn’t an educational podcast. I love podcasts like Call Her Daddy, Canceled, and Therapuss because they make me laugh and distract me from being overwhelmed.

6. Make your favorite comfort food

They always say food is the best medicine right?? Making your favorite food can definitely give you a serotonin boost and make you feel some joy when you are stressed out!

7. Paint/Movie Night

This one requires more planning, but being able to be creative and paint is so relaxing, especially with your favorite move on. You can make it such a fun night by getting some friends and your favorite snacks too!