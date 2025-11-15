5 Healthy Meals That Are Quick and Easy to Make!

College can be so crazy and hectic that it can be easy to get overwhelmed and struggle to pick what to eat. It is important to make sure we are taking care of our bodies to be the best we can while in school. I’ve put together some amazing meals that are quick, easy, and convenient for a college student to make, but also are healthier options than processed snacks!
- Peanut Butter and Banana Toast
This is a go-to in my every day routine. I would suggest using some kind of wheat toast to make it a bit more nutritious. It is extremely quick, and adding the bananas with the peanut butter makes it very filling!
- Greek Yogurt Bowl
Yogurt is one of my favorite things to eat, and greek yogurt is high in protein as well! You can customize these bowls to however you like, you can add fresh or frozen fruit, granola, or honey and it tastes like a little treat! They also make so many flavors of yogurt too!
- Avocado Toast
Avocado toast is a great staple to have in your life. You can add on so many toppings, or keep super simple as well if you are lower on ingredients. Some of my favorites to add are eggs or cottage cheese, along with salt and pepper!
- Hummus Wrap
This is a super quick and easy meal to keep within a dorm especially if you don’t have a kitchen. You just need tortillas, any type of hummus, and any desired veggies. Some good options are cucumbers, carrots, and peppers!
- Chicken and Rice Bowl
This can take a little longer to prepare than some of the other meals on this list but it is super delicious. You can get any rice like Jasmine or brown rice, either pre packaged chicken or rotisserie chicken to shred, and some frozen veggies! You can add some sauce to it too for some flavor, and have an amazing meal.