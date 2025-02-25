This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

This winter has been dragging but it’s important to remember the many things that make me happy, especially during this cold and dark season! Here are five things that bring me joy:

Crafting

I personally love doing any craft. It is a small activity that breaks up all the school work in my day. Currently I am really into embroidery. I have embroidered sweatshirts, printed pictures, and jeans. This is always fun to do with music or a show in the background. This craft doesn’t have to be a big commitment but it is just something that you can always go back to whenever you need to add some creativity to your day.

TV Shows

Once I have a show that I like, I really get into it. Lately, I have been rewatching The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu. I can easily watch a couple episodes without realizing how much time has gone by. Another show I would recommend is Somebody Somewhere on HBO. This show made me laugh and cry. I always look forward to the time I am able to fit in a couple episodes of my current show series!

The Gym

To be honest I am in the phase of the cycle where it is really hard to get to the gym. The cold weather is definitely part of that. But, once I get there, I am happy to be there. I have started running on the treadmill to a guided audio run on Spotify. I have never loved running, but having guidance has really changed my mindset. Fitting this into my schedule has been difficult this semester but it is worth it.

Adventuring Around Boston

There is so much to do around the city and during the weekends this is what I enjoy doing the most. This could be grabbing a coffee, going to a bookshop, or just walking. I think this breaks up my routine and brings me joy.

Hanging out with my friends

I love spending time with my friends! This could be getting dinner or going somewhere in the city. There is always something to laugh about and I love making memories with them!

Overall, this winter has been so cold and dark. It is easy to forget about the little things that bring you happiness during this season. These are just a few things that help me!