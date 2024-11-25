The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past couple of years, I have grown to love going to the gym. In no way am I trying to become a gym influencer, but there are a few things that I wish I knew at the beginning of my journey. In this article, I will share some of my experiences that have made a difference in my physical and mental health.

1)Fear of judgment

Fear of being judged by other gym goers is something we all experience. I was really nervous when I first started, and still get nervous from time to time. What has really helped me is realizing that no one cares. No one is watching you and judging your every move. We are all too caught up in worrying about ourselves. Another thing that I was scared of when I first started was asking other people for help. I feared it would be embarrassing when really we are all learning and most of the time, and most people at the gym are very supportive.

2)Motivation

My motivation has really ebbed and flowed throughout the past couple of years. I think what sometimes helps is reminding myself why I really do this. It helps me physically and mentally throughout my day. Wearing clothes that will help you feel the most comfortable and confident also makes a huge difference. Lastly, listening to music that fits the vibe of how you are feeling can change the entire workout. I have found that not only music makes the gym more fun, but I also listen to podcasts and movies!

3)Finding which exercises work best for you!

What I have found is that some exercises work better for some than others. This was very confusing to me at first but some movements helped me grow more. Finding what is most productive has helped not only my muscle growth but also my overall thoughts about the gym. When I would struggle through workouts, I would find myself dreading the next gym visit. Don’t be afraid to make subtle adjustments to the movements as it might be something small but makes all the difference! Sometimes I am afraid that I will look silly messing around with the weights or the machine, but that is not the case! Watching videos and asking other people for help has definitely contributed to my improvement.

4)Make it social

Going to the gym with friends or family makes it go so much faster and much more fun. I love syncing playlists with my friends during workouts.

5)Having a healthy balance

Once you get into a routine of finding when the gym fits best into your schedule, sometimes you feel guilty skipping a day. Sometimes you are too tired, it doesn’t work with your plans for the day, or you’re sore from the day prior. Accepting that days off are ok and are really beneficial as they help you recharge and maintain a healthy relationship with the gym.

These are just a few things that have helped me navigate the gym and feel more comfortable. The biggest thing I have learned is to not be afraid of other people judging you. Everyone who is there is working to better themselves and are too busy focusing on themselves to judge you. Although the gym is just one more thing to add to your crazy schedule, I think it is really beneficial!