How to manage stress at the end of the semester

The end of the semester always seems to come when I least expect it. Some days it feels like all I have in my head are deadlines. And while I always want to believe that I can manage my stress sometimes I need a reminder on just how that works. So, these 5 things can be a reminder for you as much as it is for me.

Make a list: Starting a list can be a good way to categorize and place in front of you what actually needs to get done. It doesn’t have to be organized. That can come later once you lay everything out. Sometimes all you really need is to see what’s ahead of you. Schedule your time: This doesn’t have to be every minute of your day however it can help when you feel you have no time for anything. Tell yourself that you are setting aside an hour to do something and follow through. It can be as simple as doing laundry or starting an essay, give that time back to yourself. Go from “I have to do it” to “I want to do it”: Positive thinking isn’t all pretty fonts and empty words of wisdom on Instagram. Most of the time it is just a reframing of your ideas. Obligation can feel heavy so turning that obligation into motivation can help see things in a new light. Get moving: If you are stuck or feeling unmotivated getting up and moving around changes your rhythm. Even if it’s a simple walk around your neighborhood or stretching in your room. The act of moving forces your head to refocus. Talk it out: Keeping your worries to yourself doesn’t help anyone. Voicing how you feel to friends, family, or your own professors can help put things into perspective. Everything can be broken down into manageable pieces. It’s just about learning how to put those pieces together.

While everyone goes through stress in different ways I hope these points helped you in trying to find a solution. It doesn’t take much to get stressed so why not use that same method to stop it?