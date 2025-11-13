The Best Medicine: Laughter and Lesbians

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

7 Sapphic Comedies to Keep You Going Until June

Whenever I’m going through a rough patch, I tend to lean towards media that feeds my angst (see: Bojack Horseman and Meryl Streep’s rendition of “The Winner Takes It All”). Sometimes, there’s comfort in seeing others go through the same struggles I am—it even inspires some of my best writing. Other times, it can make everything much, much worse.

When I find myself falling into this seemingly endless cycle—bad day, sad movie, worse day— I turn to lighter stuff, especially comedies and romances. Sitcoms like Parks & Recreation carried me through some of the hardest moments of my life. But my most important comfort media? Jamie Babbit’s 1999 lesbian rom-com, But I’m a Cheerleader, my most recent re-watch of which inspired this list of sapphic comedies.

In the winter season, it can become more difficult than ever to keep your mood up. So, as your cinecologist (a word I just made up that means: doctor of film), I prescribe you one sapphic comedy per month— at least until Pride.

The Watermelon Woman (1996) – 85 min

Director: Cheryl Dunye

Writer(s): Cheryl Dunye

Starring: Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner

My Rating: ★★★★½

What’s cool about Cheryl Dunye’s The Watermelon Woman is that it’s a movie… within a movie. On one hand, you’re watching a cute ‘90s rom-com about a Black lesbian filmmaker (Cheryl Dunye, playing a version of herself, also named Cheryl) working on a documentary. On the other hand, you’re actually watching that documentary (it’s a fake doc, but it’s message rings true) be made. But it’s not all easygoing: Cheryl must navigate a delicate balance of work, friendships, relationships, and the making of her documentary. Watermelon Woman is funny, it is cozy, and it is real. Very few films explore the intersection of the Black lesbian experience in such detail, while also leaving room for laughter.

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999) – 85 min

Director: Jamie Babbit

Writer(s): Brian Peterson, Jamie Babbit

Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall

My Rating: ★★★★★

If I could travel back in time, I would go to 2006 and play this movie for my infant self, so I could say that it’s been my favorite movie since the day I was born. Unfortunately, that technology is not yet available, so instead I will tell you the truth: But I’m A Cheerleader has been my favorite movie since I first watched it several years ago. Innocent cheerleader Megan (Natasha Lyonne) believes herself to be straight— until she is sent to New Directions, a conversion camp, on the suspicions of her parents and boyfriend. At New Directions, she falls for the tough and cynical Graham (Clea DuVall) and discovers her sexuality. If you’re looking for a movie with an adorable camp romance, a fun color palette, and an excellent soundtrack, you’ve found it.

D.E.B.S. (2004) (91 min)

Director: Angela Robinson

Writer(s): Angela Robinson

Starring: Sara Foster, Jordana Brewster

My Rating: ★★★½

For anyone who grew up watching Lab Rats on Disney XD, D.E.B.S. is a real blast from the past. Set at an elite spy school, four girls are sent on a mission to catch an elusive villain. But things get complicated when their strongest spy, Amy (Sara Foster), falls in love with their greatest enemy (Jordana Brewster). If you’re looking for a cinematic masterpiece, this probably isn’t the film for you— it’s basically Spy Kids but gayer. But if you want to have a good time and feed your nostalgia for the early 2010s, grab some popcorn and settle in.

Booksmart (2019) (102 min)

Director: Olivia Wilde

Writer(s): Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, Katie Silberman

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein

My Rating: ★★★★½

People (a.k.a my high school film teacher) have been telling me to watch Booksmart for years, but I only got around to watching it a couple of weeks ago. Turns out, my high school film teacher was right. I loved this movie. On the last night of their senior year of high school, Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) decide to go to a party after wasting their high school careers on futile things like “studying” and “grades”. Predictably, many quotable moments ensue. Although not a romance per sé, the film feels like a love letter to the awkward lesbians (me) and the academic perfectionists (sometimes me) of the world. I recommend watching this movie with your friends— you’ll laugh out loud, and you’ll all feel a little closer afterwards.

Shiva Baby (2020) (78 min)

Director: Emma Seligman

Writer(s): Emma Seligman

Starring: Rachel Sennott

My Rating: ★★★★

To whoever decided Shiva Baby was a comedy— did we watch the same movie? Watching this film was the most terrifying viewing experience of my life, second only to seeing Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds as a six year old. Still, Shiva Baby will (hopefully) make you laugh before it makes you crap your pants. The film follows Danielle (Rachel Sennott), who finds herself sitting shiva with her parents, her ex-girlfriend, and her former sugar daddy. You will cringe, your stomach will twist, you may feel like you’re being tortured, but your eyes will be glued to the screen. Shiva Baby is a train wreck. But it’s a train wreck you won’t want to miss.

Bottoms (2023) (91 min)

Director: Emma Seligman

Writer(s): Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott

Starring: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri

My Rating: ★★★★★

I can confidently predict Bottoms, another gem from Emma Seligman, will go down in history as a queer classic. It’s like Fight Club, if all the participants were teenage girls with teenage-girl problems. In anticipation of a historically violent football game, “Loser lesbians” PJ and Josie (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) start a fight club to empower women and hopefully get with some cheerleaders. The protagonists are flawed but lovable, and there are jokes hidden around every corner—no matter how many times you watch it, you’ll find something new to laugh about.

Drive-Away Dolls (2024) (84 min)

Director: Ethan Coen

Writer(s): Tricia Cooke, Ethan Coen

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan

My Rating: ★★★½

While not my favorite on this list, Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls is certainly the most absurd. This film is the lesbian’s Big Lebowski— it follows Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Jamie (Margaret Qualley) on an impromptu trip to Tallahassee, FL, that ends in disaster when they find themselves in the midst of a criminal conspiracy. The conspiracy? I’m not going to tell you that. Not because I don’t want to spoil it, but because… well, you’ll find out. This ridiculous mystery-comedy will have you asking questions like “huh?” “what?” and “was that Miley Cyrus?” (Yes, yes it was.) Bursting with romance, humor, and Margaret Qualley’s southern accent, this movie is ideal for those wanting a fun little lesbian adventure.

Total Run-time: 616 minutes (10 hours, 16 minutes)

I hope, even if you don’t like a single movie on this list (that’s absurd, you have bad taste) that I’ve inspired you to take a look at the media you’re consuming when you’re at your lowest. I hope you try to balance your crashout playlists and sad movies with silly romances and stupid comedies. As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine— or, for my personal adaptation: laughter and lesbians are the best medicines.

(Kelley Trowbridge is a staff writer for Depauw’s chapter of HerCampus. She is also on Letterboxd, @KJT2025, where she publishes hilarious one-liner film reviews. I’m just kidding. They’re not that funny.)