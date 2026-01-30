Places to Hike Nearby DePauw

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

DePauw is a small campus in the middle of a small town. While there is quite a lot to do in Greencastle, sometimes it’s nice to get out of town and go somewhere else. If you’re a fan of nature and hiking, you’re in good hands. There are multiple hiking spots 30-45 minutes from DePauw if you have a car, or if your friend does! Below are four hiking options nearby.

Turkey Run State Park

My absolute favorite place to hike is Turkey Run. It’s pretty well known, and it’s a huge state park where you can go hiking, water rafting, and even camping. It’s about 45 minutes away from DePauw, to the north. I used to go here for a club in high school, and when I found out that it was near DePauw, I was ecstatic. It has more than 10 trails that overlook some amazing natural areas. There are insanely cool rock formations, water pools, and more to view! I recommend you bring plenty of water and snacks with you. This is somewhere you would be for a day trip, not just a couple of hours.

Shades State Park

Shades State Park is super close to Turkey Run and is 40 minutes north from DePauw. The two state parks are relatively in the same area, so honestly, you could hit both places in one day! I’ve only been twice, but Shades is absolutely beautiful. There are many stairs, which can be tricky for some people, but the views are worth it. There’s also a little area that leads out to a river, which is home to many bald eagles living above in the nearby trees! I saw about 10 of them sitting on a giant tree overlooking the river… It was pretty neat. The area is similar to Turkey Run, but different in its own unique way. I 100% recommend it!

McCormick’s Creek State Park

This state park is down to the south of DePauw, about 35 minutes away. Here you will find a beautiful waterfall, where you can either sit on the rocks and relax, or take photos by. There are about 10 trails here, but some are closed off due to a strong tornado that destroyed the area a couple of years ago. Also, there is a cave that you can climb through. It lasts about three to five minutes, and you are in complete darkness, so I recommend bringing your phone in with you to use as a flashlight. While I am glad I went in there, I also don’t recommend it to those who are afraid of spiders. Multiple giant spiders were hanging off the ceiling when I went in there, and it took everything in me not to freak out. You also have to crouch/crawl in many parts of the cave because it is so small. Although it was a cool experience, it could be stressful for some. Though, there are still other trails to be explored!

Lieber State Recreation Area

This place is the closest to DePauw, only 20 minutes away! Here you will find hiking trails, a basketball court, a public pool, and a beach! I highly recommend the beach here– it is wonderful. The views beyond the water are beautiful and perfect for photography. Also, if you go hiking, there are many geocaches in the area! One has been signed by my friends and I! If you go you should try to find it! My friends and I mostly go here for the beach, but the hiking scenery is fantastic as well. If you want to go out and explore away from Greencastle, but not too far, this is the place for you!

In all, these are great places to stop by and check out the scenery away from DePauw! There are many more, so stay tuned for part two!