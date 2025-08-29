Advice For The Incoming 1st Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Becoming a first-year in college is very overwhelming. Orientation week introduces you to hundreds of people you have never met, forces you into mildly uncomfortable activities/games, and gets you out of your bubble.

While all of this seems extremely overbearing and unnecessary, it’s a part of the college experience. Whether you like it or not, you will remember this time for the years to come.

So, in order to make your experience more bearable and enjoyable, I created a list of advice that I would give to the incoming first-year students. Best wishes to you all, and I hope this advice becomes a pillar for you to rely on.

Time is the strongest medicine.

Life is going to be confusing and complicated when you first come to college. There’s no admitting otherwise. If you are real with yourself and allow the confused and conflicted emotions to rise, you will feel better than trying to push them down and ultimately ignore them. As time goes by, you will begin to feel more familiar and comfortable with your college setting. Don’t rush yourself; simply let time go by.

Get Busy

Most schools do an activity fair (like DePauw) at the beginning of the school year. This is your chance to join clubs that interest you or simply see what kind of activities are going on around campus. Make sure to join at least one or two clubs, but don’t overdo it. I also advise going to the gym and exercising whenever you have free time. Exercise is a great way to work out stress and calm your body and mind. Having things to do allows you to be accustomed to the college environment much quicker.

Allow time for rest

As much as I advise you to have many things to do at your time in college, also allow yourself breaks every now and then. Rest is extremely important for mental and physical health. Make sure to be honest with yourself when you’re feeling exhausted, and take time to relax in your room or a common area. Remember that healthy sleep is important, and don’t overdo yourself!

Meet with the school counselors/social workers

I know this is probably a hard one to accept. But if your school provides free counseling, take advantage of that. You don’t need to have a major mental health issue to go to counseling. In my opinion, everybody deserves to have a safe space where they can talk about their feelings and problems, without judgement. This shift from highschool to college is stressful, and sometimes all you need is a new perspective to see it from. Talking to a counselor about this is such a freeing experience, and I recommend it to everyone.

In conclusion, college may seem scary and overwhelming, but once you get used to it, it is no big deal. I hope you all have a wonderful school year and make sure to take care of yourself!