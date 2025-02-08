The Weight of Her Wings: A Woman’s Fight Against Societal Expectations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Beyond Expectations: A Woman’s Journey of Strength and Resilience

From childhood conditioning to societal biases, a woman’s life is shaped by unspoken rules. But what happens when she refuses to conform?

When she was born, the world celebrated her arrival, showering her with love and promises. But beneath the lullabies were whispers—subtle yet sharp. “She must be a flower,” they said, “delicate and beautiful.” Yet, she was never fragile. She grew up in an environment that demanded resilience.

As a child, she ran freely, laughing under the open sky. But soon, she encountered unspoken rules. “Sit properly.” “Lower your voice.” “Act like a lady.” Expectations shaped her behaviour, teaching her that simply existing as a girl came with conditions.

Adolescence brought new challenges. The world around her glorified unrealistic beauty standards—slender figures, flawless skin, perfect symmetry. She looked in the mirror and found flaws where none should have existed. No matter how she changed her appearance, the feeling of inadequacy lingered. Society had taught her that beauty was not just natural but something to be earned.

As she grew older and found her voice, she realized it wasn’t always welcome. Her opinions were dismissed in classrooms, workplaces, and social settings, and her confidence was mistaken for arrogance. When she spoke with conviction, she was called “too aggressive.” When she showed emotion, she was deemed “too sensitive.” Her successes were often met with scepticism, as though her achievements needed validation beyond her capability.

Even within her own home, these biases persisted. While her brother’s dreams were encouraged, hers were often met with caution, bound by tradition and societal norms. She was expected to prioritize duty over ambition and compromise over independence.

But she refused to be defined by these constraints. She learned to turn her struggles into strength, and her setbacks into motivation. Every rejection, every doubt, every attempt to silence her only fueled her determination. She was not fragile, not waiting to be broken. She was resilient, standing firm in the face of adversity.

The world may try to confine her, to shape her into its expectations. But she moves forward, breaking barriers, and rewriting narratives. And one day, when they least expect it, she will rise beyond every limitation placed upon her.