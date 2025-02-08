The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Poetry is more than an art form—it is a reflection of human emotion, a sanctuary for the soul, and a voice for the unheard.

Poetry is not just words on a page, it is an echo of the heart, a whisper of the soul, and a mirror to emotions too raw to be spoken aloud. It thrives in pain, love, and longing, capturing fragments of the human experience in its verses. For me, poetry has often been a refuge, a place where emotions can exist without apology, and where I can find pieces of myself between the lines.

Poetry Perpetuates Through Pain

Pain is the ink that fuels poetry, an unavoidable part of existence that demands to be felt. I’ve always found comfort in poets who have poured their agony into words, turning suffering into something tangible, something that lingers. Sylvia Plath’s Lady Lazarus resonates with me in the way it transforms despair into a fierce rebirth:

“Out of the ash / I rise with my red hair / And I eat men like air.”

There is something hauntingly beautiful about poetry’s ability to make suffering poetic, to turn wounds into art. Mahmoud Darwish does this too in In Jerusalem, where he speaks of exile with a quiet ache:

“I walk through a sad moment as if it were a dream.”

These verses remind me that poetry is often born from longing and loss, something I, too, have felt deeply. Writing has always been my way of making sense of those emotions, of giving them a home outside of myself.

Poetry Perpetuates Through Love

Love, in all its forms, has always fascinated me, how it heals, how it breaks, how it transforms us. I see poetry as the perfect vessel for love’s many faces. Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43 captures its intensity:

“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.”

I have always believed that love is not just grand gestures but quiet moments, the warmth of a hug after a long day, the gentle lullaby of a mother, and the way we hold onto people in small ways. Pablo Neruda’s words in Tonight I Can Write remind me of how love lingers even when it is gone:

“I loved her, and sometimes she loved me too.”

This reminds me of the times I’ve held onto memories, even when they’ve slipped away. Poetry allows love to exist beyond time, making it eternal even in absence.

Poetry Perpetuates Through Life

Life, in all its contradictions, is best captured in poetry. There are days when everything feels heavy, when routine makes existence feel lifeless, and yet, poetry has a way of breathing meaning into the mundane. Mary Oliver’s The Summer Day asks:

“Tell me, what is it you plan to do / With your one wild and precious life?“

That question stays with me, especially in moments when I feel lost. Poetry reminds me to feel, to notice the small things, and to hold onto moments of beauty. It tells me that life is fleeting, and it is up to me to make it meaningful.

Poetry Perpetuates Through Nature

I have always found nature poetic, the way the wind hums through trees, the way waves crash endlessly against the shore. William Wordsworth once wrote about nature’s ability to shape the human soul, and I feel that deeply. There is something about standing beneath a sky full of stars or watching the sunrise that makes me feel both incredibly small and infinite at the same time. Poetry captures that feeling, the way nature holds us even when we don’t realize it.

Poetry Perpetuates Through Resistance

There is power in poetry. It has been a voice for the unheard, a weapon against oppression, a spark that ignites revolutions. Mahmoud Darwish’s Identity Card is a testament to that defiance, a refusal to be erased. His words remind me that poetry is not just about emotions, it is about survival. It gives strength to those who feel powerless, offering words when voices are silenced.

Poetry Perpetuates Through Longing

There are moments when I have ached for something just out of reach, a place, a person, a time that no longer exists. Poetry understands that ache. Pablo Neruda, in Tonight I Can Write, captures longing in a way that has always stayed with me. Poetry does not erase longing, it preserves it, allowing it to live forever in words.

Poetry Perpetuates Through Hope

Even in despair, poetry is the light that refuses to fade. Amanda Gorman’s The Hill We Climb speaks of hope, of rising despite everything. Poetry reminds me that no matter how dark the night, the morning will come. It is in words that I find hope, in lines that I rediscover the will to move forward.

Conclusion: The Enduring Pulse of Poetry

Poetry is not just an art form, it is a lifeline. It is the way we understand pain, the way we cherish love, the way we survive. It is the voice of the past and the whisper of the future. And for those of us who seek meaning in words, poetry will always be waiting.

As Robert Frost once said:

“Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words.“

And perhaps, that is why I turn to poetry, because sometimes, emotions are too vast to hold alone, and poetry carries them for me.