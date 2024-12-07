The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“There is a crack in everything; that’s how the light gets in.” — Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen’s words beautifully remind us that imperfections are not flaws to be hidden but openings through which light—hope, understanding, and growth—can shine. This idea lies at the heart of embracing our imperfectly perfect selves.

Perfection is an illusion. No matter how hard we try, however resilient we are, there will always be a tinkling sound that tells us we are not perfect. But the point is, we don’t have to be. The first and foremost part of being a human being is learning that we are all flawed, each in our different ways. We all carry dreams within us that we might not achieve, light within us that is easily subdued by darkness, and love within us that is often overpowered by hate.

Does that make us scared or terrible people? No, it makes us human. Despite every ounce of our brain telling us that we’ll never become the person we aspire to be, we don’t stop. Even though many of us believe in the illusion of perfectionism, the reality is that imperfections are always present—be they visible or hidden beneath the fragments of our souls.

The idea is not to be perfect but to stop feeding into the delusions of our minds and to embrace all the imperfections within us. People will never love you for your perfection, because perfection is just a facade that hides your true self. What they will love you for is your imperfections, because they show your vulnerability—how you are just like everyone else, how you’re trying your best every day not to hate yourself.

Your mistakes, guilt, and even the destructive choices you make do not make you unlovable. Rather, they create a fascinating tapestry that makes you, you. If there were a way of living without judging ourselves, wouldn’t we all jump at it? Then why is it so hard to believe that we could create such a world?

I used to feel insecure about the way I looked. I have weak eyesight and have been wearing spectacles since third grade. Most kids my age didn’t wear them. For a long time, I kept thinking that I wasn’t beautiful because I wore glasses. But when I saw blind people walking past me, I had a sudden realization: it was foolish of me to be insecure about something I should be grateful for. Instead of thanking the universe for giving me the eyes to see, I was insecure about the tool that helped me look better. From that day onwards, I started believing that imperfections are not something to be insecure about; rather, they are gifts that we should feel grateful for.

The only thing we have to do is embrace who we are and love ourselves the way we would love our favourite song. That song isn’t perfect. There are untold takes behind it, notes that may not hit right, and flaws hidden in its creation. But we cherish it anyway because the artist who made it poured their imperfect soul into it, making it relatable and real.

Our imperfections make us compassionate, but most importantly, they make us better humans. Humans who understand others, who know what it means to feel empathy, and who truly grasp the essence of humanity. This is where Leonard Cohen’s words resonate the most: the cracks in us allow the light—love, compassion, and growth—to shine through.

So don’t let society or your mind tell you what it means to be perfect. Instead, embrace your flaws, reflect on what makes you unique, and celebrate being the imperfectly perfect version of yourself.