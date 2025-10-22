Pilates – Not Just a Workout, But a Lifestyle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.





What is Pilates?



Pilates is a form of strength training, but it focuses more on improving muscle tone than building muscle. During Pilates, there is a large focus on doing each movement correctly, using the abdomen and low back muscles, controlled breathing, and precise movement patterns.

The main benefits of doing Pilates are flexibility, muscle tone, and strength. Other benefits can include pain relief, core strength, posture, flexibility, balance and coordination, body awareness, breath control, mental health, and well-being.

What is the history of Pilates?



Joseph Pilates, a German physical trainer, originally founded Pilates to help injured soldiers rehabilitate. Pilates was originally based on six key foundation principles: concentration, control, centre, flow, precision, and breathing.

Upon its founding, Joseph Pilates concentrated on training athletes, dancers, and performers. Due to its popularity in the dance world, Pilates has become associated with flexibility and grace.

Why is it attractive to girls?



For women who have grown up in a world where exercising looks like lifting weights and bulking, Pilates is a way to strengthen their bodies through low-intensity movements while still being challenging.



The soft-girl trend on social media embraced Pilates since it is not about harshly pushing oneself to one’s limits. It allows girls to become stronger while still connecting with femininity through exercising alongside other girls in minimalist studios while wearing matching sets.

Social media influencers have posted about going to Pilates more and more often over the past few years. Aesthetics and fashion play a big role in attracting girls to Pilates. The aesthetic of a ‘Pink Pilates Princess’ allows Pilates to be a lifestyle instead of a workout. This feminine lifestyle includes Pilates, self-care, drinking matcha, and everything being the colour pink.

How can you get started?



Pilates does not have to take a lot of time while still toning your muscles and getting fit. It is also possible to do it in a studio and at home.

There are two main types of Pilates: mat and reformer. Reformer Pilates uses a reformer machine in a studio that adds resistance to the movements through strings and straps, while mat Pilates can be done anywhere.



Pilates studios have become more popular, but there are ways to do Pilates at home as well. Pilates classes are not affordable for everyone, with many classes costing upwards of 15 euros. There are online programmes and YouTube videos that people can follow to do Pilates for free at home. YouTubers like Move With Nicole offer video classes of different lengths and intensities, which anyone can do from home as a beginner or advanced athlete.



When starting to do Pilates, especially without an instructor present, it is vital to know that Pilates can only be effective through slow and controlled movements.