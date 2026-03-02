Northern Ireland and Its Violence Against Women Issue

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a young woman growing up on this island of Ireland, hearing Northern Ireland described as one of the most dangerous places in Northern Europe to be a woman feels both shocking and deeply unsurprising. From Dublin to Derry, Cork to Belfast, we share news stories, social media feeds, and whispered warnings between friends, and the patterns are impossible to ignore: high levels of domestic abuse, coercive control, sexual violence, and a disturbing number of women killed by partners or men known to them.

But the issue isn’t only measured in crime rates; it lives in the everyday calculations we make. It’s gripping keys between our fingers while walking home, sending “home safe” texts without fail, sharing live locations on nights out, learning from a young age which streets to avoid and which men to be wary of. The legacy of violence on this island (particularly in the North) still lingers in communities where aggression was normalised for decades, and that spills into homes and relationships. Add to that entrenched misogyny, online harassment that follows us everywhere, inconsistent sex education, and overstretched support services, and you begin to see why so many women feel unprotected.

What makes it harder is how ordinary it all seems; the fear becomes background noise, something we adapt to rather than challenge. We love our towns, our culture, our sense of community, but we are tired of safety being treated as a personal responsibility rather than a societal guarantee. When people call Northern Ireland one of the most dangerous places for women in Northern Europe, they’re not just pointing to statistics; they’re reflecting a lived experience many of us across Ireland recognise; one where being female still too often means being vigilant.

The statistics behind the headlines are stark: police in Northern Ireland record tens of thousands of domestic abuse incidents each year, with women making up the majority of victims. Per head of population, the rate of intimate partner violence has been consistently higher than in other parts of the UK and much of Western Europe. Women’s organisations have repeatedly warned about the number of femicides in recent years, pointing out that many victims had previously reported abuse. Conviction rates for sexual offences remain low, leaving survivors feeling retraumatised by the justice process.

Rural isolation in some counties can make it harder for women to access refuge spaces or counselling, while political instability has often delayed coordinated strategies to tackle violence against women and girls. For young women like me, this isn’t about painting our home as uniquely broken; it’s about recognising that the scale of harm demands urgency. Safety shouldn’t depend on postcode, background, or whether you are believed the first time you speak up. It should be a given. Until it is, the label of “most dangerous” will continue to sting, because it reflects a truth too many of us understand.