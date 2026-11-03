Everything is deep when your baseline is depth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A passing comment can stay with you for days. A random song can completely change your

mood. You can leave a perfectly normal conversation and spend the journey home

wondering whether someone seemed a little quieter or weirder than usual.



If you feel things deeply, you probably know what I mean. And if you don’t, buckle in.

Sometimes it feels like everything comes with a second layer. You hear what someone says,

but you also notice how they say it, the pause before they answer, the expression that briefly

crosses their face or the way their eyes moved.

Then you wonder whether you’re reading too much into it.

Sometimes you are. Sometimes you’ve noticed something real. The utterly exhausting part

is not always knowing which.



The little things don’t always feel little

“Don’t overthink it”, we’ve all heard it and all said it, it is very easy advice to give someone

whose brain has already considered twelve possible deeply contrasting meanings and

started drafting an apology in their notes app.

A comment someone else forgets by lunchtime might stay with you all evening, keeping you

from relaxing. A small setback at work can turn into a much bigger question about whether

you’re doing enough or whether you’re any good at all.

But it works the other way too.

A friend remembering something you mentioned weeks ago can mean everything. A scene

in a film can stay with you long after the credits roll and the lights come on. You can hear a

lyric and feel slightly offended that a stranger has managed to describe something you’ve

never been able to articulate.

There’s a lot of joy in experiencing things that way. But it can also be extremely tiring.



Caring can take up a lot of space

When you notice changes in people’s moods, it’s easy to feel responsible for them.

Someone seems distant, so you wonder what you did. A friend is upset, and you carry the

conversation around for the rest of the day. You want to help, to find the right words, to make

things better. That care can make you a thoughtful friend. But it can also leave you with very

little energy for yourself. And you are the most important friend you will ever have.

Noticing a mood doesn’t mean you know its cause. Someone being quiet might have

absolutely nothing to do with you, even if your brain has already made a convincing case

that it does.

Learning to leave a little room for uncertainty is difficult but it’s also a relief.



Being “chill” can feel like a performance

There’s a particular pressure to seem unbothered or the simple act of nonchalant-ness has

become a trend. Don’t reply too quickly. Don’t look too interested. Don’t admit that something

mattered until you’re sure it mattered to the other person too. Don’t stand out.

If you care quite openly, those rules can feel exhausting.

You might find yourself editing your enthusiasm, shortening a message or pretending

something didn’t hurt because you don’t want to seem soft.

Being told you’re “too sensitive” can stay with you. Eventually, you might start apologising for

feelings before you’ve even explained them.

Of course, feeling something strongly doesn’t mean every interpretation is right or every

reaction is fair. We still have to take responsibility for what we do with our feelings.

But having them shouldn’t be embarrassing.



You want to feel close to people

Small talk has its place and time, but there’s something special about the point where a

conversation becomes honest. When someone admits they’re struggling or you share a fear

you thought was a bit ridiculous, and they understand immediately. Suddenly, you’re talking

properly. You’re seeing one another.

Those moments can mean a lot when you spend so much time in your own head. The

difficulty is remembering that people show closeness differently. Some talk everything

through. Others check that you got home, bring you a coffee or send you something they

know will make you laugh. Someone doesn’t have to express a feeling exactly as you do for

it to be real.



Giving yourself a bit of breathing room

I don’t think the answer is to become someone who cares less. But there is something to be

said for giving yourself a break from dissecting everything. You can notice a feeling without

immediately acting on it. You can ask someone what they meant instead of spending three

days guessing. You can care about a friend and still admit you don’t have the energy for a

heavy conversation tonight. You can also let some things be ordinary. A delayed reply can

stay a delayed reply. An awkward moment can pass without becoming a verdict on your

personality. A bad day doesn’t need to tell you anything about the rest of your life. Feeling

deeply can bring so much to your friendships, your creativity and the things you love but

more importantly you don’t need to lose that part of yourself.

You just deserve a little rest from it sometimes.