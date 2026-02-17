6 Budget-Friendly Self-Care ideas for the College Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s true without saying how stressful college is. Our minds are continuously jumping from lectures to assignments, part-time jobs, relationships, and much more, to the point where it can overwhelm anyone. Being a college student definitely feels like a full-time job.

Reports say that 39% of college students are struggling with at least one mental illness – this is no surprise. Add a tight budget to this, and suddenly those Instagram-worthy “self-care” routines like Pilates or Korean skincare or weekly coffee runs become pricey and completely out of reach. So, what is a college student supposed to do to mitigate this stress and anxiety without having to worry about spending a lot?

Self-care seems to be the keyword for mental health. In whatever way you describe mental health, it will always portray the image of someone taking time for themselves to recharge mentally, emotionally and physically – and not how much money is spent. Just like how you care for your body when it gets sick, your mental health relies on how you need to slow down and breatheee.

Here are some realistic, budget-friendly self-care ideas that actually work for college girls on a tight budget.

1. Journaling

I cannot express how mind-relieving this is; it is the perfect way to help with a burdened mind. Whether you take bits and pieces and put them onto a page or write everything on your mind like only positive things that happened today, or dump everything negative onto the page, or even do this digitally onto your notes app- it helps with anxious thinking and negativity. Then, if you ever read back, you can underline the good things you can look forward to going ahead with your days.

2. Volunteering

Sometimes it’s nice to not only help yourself but also help others. It can be as simple as volunteering at a nursing home or a community centre. This way, it creates a connection and gives your mind a break from the problems you are facing.

3. Digital detox (only for a little while)

Constantly checking your messages or doomscrolling or staring at a screen – all of this can really jumble your mind, and it can definitely be exhausting. However, just taking a break for a short period of time can result in a refreshed mind. Using that time, even just pick up a book and read a few lines from it.

4. Take a power nap

Old-age college students do exist, where they don’t get enough sleep – but it’s true! The cause could be the late-night outs at Diceys and enjoying life a bit, or actuallyyyy studying or getting your assignments done, either way it’s sabotaging our physical aaaand mental health. Therefore, taking a quick hour nap really soothes the mind and the body.

5. Hang out with a friend

When being with friends, it doesn’t always necessarily mean you need to spend money on overpriced coffees all the time or spending money on drinks or even food, sometimes it’s nice to enjoy their company by simply just walking and talking together anywhere the wind goes! – and if you are someone who finds it hard to make friends or you have lost friends for whatever reason, joining clubs and societies makes a huge impact and allows you to meet new people and also pick up a skill.

6. Take Advantage of Student Resources

Lastlyyy most colleges, including DCU, offer free or low-cost wellbeing resources such as counselling services, mental health workshops, and quiet study spaces. These are there for a reason—using them is not a sign of weakness but a form of self-care in itself.