From a young age, I’ve always loved to write. Whether it was crafting my own narratives through short stories and poems or writing in a journal, writing has provided me with a comfort I’ve yet to find elsewhere. It’s been my safe space—a constant in a world that frequently feels overwhelming.

As an introvert, I find it difficult to speak up for myself, even about the smallest things. I hate the idea of having to bother others with my words, so I instead choose to share them with my journal. Writing helps even the most complicated emotions feel manageable. It allows me to gather my thoughts and articulate them in a way I often can’t in a conversation. It’s not just a way to communicate, but a means for understanding and organizing my thoughts before I have to express them.

Writing also helps me to process the neverending thoughts in my mind, helping me to turn down the volume on the noise allowing me to find clarity within chaos. Reflecting through words has become my way of navigating the world and, more importantly, understanding myself.

Through writing, I’ve learned the necessity of an outlet for self-expression. I’ve learned that I don’t need to have all the answers when I start, as the act of writing helps me find solutions or acknowledge perspectives I hadn’t considered. Once again, this solidifies the everpresent comfort I find in writing and a constant reassurance I can always turn to.

I’ve always believed that acknowledging your feelings and bringing them into conversation is the best thing to do for yourself. However, of course, this is easier said than done, or in my case, written. In some of my darkest moments, writing has felt like the only thing that I can rely on for a sense of relief or an unweighted breath from everything that’s piled on. The simple act of writing can be profoundly liberating, even if it is something as simple as a journal entry or a note on your phone.

Writing has taught me that life’s challenges are rarely straightforward, but putting them into words helps them feel more manageable. It’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it, and for me in writing, I’ve found a voice I can trust.