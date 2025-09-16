This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The “clean girl aesthetic” is a makeup and lifestyle trend that gained popularity on various social media platforms around 2021-2022. You see this trend displayed mostly on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. This aesthetic primarily focuses on minimalism and cleanliness, often characterized by an effortless beauty. But how much effort actually goes into achieving this look?



The key feature of the “clean girl aesthetic” is one’s appearance, but more importantly, their hair and makeup. Hair is often seen pulled back from the face in a bun or ponytail for a ‘neat’ look. Makeup is incredibly minimal with natural, glowing skin, light blush, and fluffy, brushed eyebrows. This look overlaps with previous trends of “that girl,” which focused on self-improvement and personal growth. Both trends are marketed as being ‘minimal effort,’ but they often require expensive skincare and makeup products to achieve.

Many people might believe that this “clean girl” trend would promote inclusivity, considering that it focuses on natural beauty. At first glance, the aesthetic seems as though it would be open to everyone because it does not rely on elaborate fashion or makeup. Embracing a more natural appearance should be empowering, especially in a society where beauty standards require so much.

However, the reality of this trend is far more complicated than it appears on the surface. While the idea of natural beauty becoming popular seems positive, it is actually reinforcing exclusivity by solely celebrating a narrow standard of natural beauty. On social media platforms, this aesthetic is often associated with young, thin, white women who already fit common beauty ideals. They have no acne, dark circles, frizzy hair, and often don’t have darker complections.

This gives the general public, specifically young girls, the impression that this popular beauty trend is effortless, and they may be disappointed when they do not fit the ideals of the trend. What is being marketed as universally accessible and simple is, in reality, dependent on privilege. You see this privilege exhibited in race, financial status, and genetics that no one can control.

Ultimately, the “clean girl aesthetic” exhibits both inclusive and exclusive elements. While it promotes hygiene and minimalism while rejecting artificial beauty, it also highlights how deeply beauty standards are tied to privilege. This trend needs to start embracing different hair textures, skin textures, body shapes, and skin tones to be inclusive rather than presenting only one version of cleanliness and beauty.