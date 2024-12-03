The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

We all hold on to something—an old grudge, a relationship that’s lost its spark, a mistake we can’t forgive ourselves for, or even an outdated dream that no longer fits who we are. At first, it feels manageable, like carrying a small bag. However, over time, that bag gets heavier, and before you know it, you’re dragging an entire suitcase of emotional baggage. And the truth? Holding on feels safe, but it’s often the very thing keeping us from moving forward.

Letting go is one of those concepts that sounds simple on paper, but is painfully hard in practice. There’s comfort in the familiar, even when it’s holding us back. Sometimes, we hold on because it feels like letting go means losing a part of ourselves—or worse, admitting we were wrong. What if we let go and regret it? What if it hurts even more? So we clutch tighter, carrying the weight of things that no longer serve us, convincing ourselves that staying stuck is better than stepping into the unknown.

But here’s the thing: holding on doesn’t just keep us in the past—it keeps us from becoming who we’re meant to be. Imagine trying to climb a mountain while carrying a heavy backpack stuffed with things you don’t need anymore. The higher you climb, the harder it gets to carry. That’s what holding on does—it slows you down, makes the journey feel impossible, and eventually stops you from moving at all.

Letting go doesn’t mean forgetting. It doesn’t mean pretending something didn’t matter or that it didn’t shape you. In fact, it’s the opposite. Letting go is about honoring what was, learning from it, and deciding that it’s time to move forward. It’s about making space—not just in your life, but in your heart and mind—for new possibilities, for growth, for peace.

I’ve struggled with letting go more times than I care to admit. There’s a strange comfort in holding on, even when it hurts. I’ve held on to friendships that felt one-sided, to mistakes I couldn’t forgive myself for, to the idea of who I thought I should be. Each time, I told myself that letting go would mean giving up, that it would make me weaker or emptier. What I’ve learned is that letting go doesn’t make you weak—it makes you brave.

Bravery is choosing to loosen your grip on the things that weigh you down. It’s trusting that even if you don’t know what’s on the other side of letting go, you’re strong enough to find out. Letting go is saying, “This no longer serves me, and that’s okay.” It’s understanding that clinging to the past won’t change it, and holding on to people who aren’t holding on to you won’t bring them back.

The hardest part of letting go is the emotional work it takes. It’s not as simple as flipping a switch. Letting go means sitting with the discomfort of change, mourning what’s lost, and making peace with what you can’t control. It requires patience and compassion for yourself because healing is never linear. There will be days you feel free and days when the weight comes creeping back in. And that’s okay—it’s all part of the process.

Here’s the secret about letting go: it’s not about loss. It’s about freedom. It’s about realizing that by releasing what no longer serves you, you’re not giving up—you’re making room. Room for the right people, the right opportunities, and the right version of yourself.

Letting go also reminds us that not everything—or everyone—is meant to stay. People will leave, mistakes will happen, and dreams will evolve. That doesn’t mean those things didn’t matter. It just means their purpose in your life has run its course. We can’t always see the bigger picture in the moment, but every time we let go, we open ourselves to what’s waiting beyond the horizon.

In a way, letting go is an act of love. Love for yourself, for the person you’re becoming, and for the life you deserve to create. It’s choosing to stop carrying the weight of what you cannot change and trusting yourself enough to move forward without it.

So, if you’re holding on to something—or someone—that feels too heavy to bear, ask yourself: What’s keeping you from letting go? Is it fear? Guilt? The comfort of the familiar? Whatever it is, know this: You are stronger than you think. You can face the uncertainty. You can handle the discomfort. And when you let go, you’re not losing anything—you’re giving yourself the gift of freedom, of possibility, of growth.

The art of letting go isn’t about erasing the past. It’s about learning from it, honoring it, and deciding to carry only what helps you climb higher. It’s about making space for joy, peace, and the version of yourself that’s been waiting to emerge. Let go—and see how much lighter your journey becomes.