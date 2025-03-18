Tails Of Wisdom: The Unexpected Life Lessons My Dog Taught Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Almost eight years ago to the day I met one of my best friends. Not a human, as you may imagine, but one of the canine variety — my dog, Ollie. At the time, he was just an eight-week-old black lab mix with giant puppy eyes and oversized paws he had yet to grow into, but our bond was strong from the get-go. I remember our first night together — he curled up under one of my hoodies and fell asleep nestled against me. From that point on he became my shadow, happily trotting behind me wherever I’d go and refusing to leave my side. Now, almost a full decade later, I think back on all our memories from past years. They say that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but they never said anything about what that old dog can teach you.

Ollie’s Adoption Photo from Bounce Animal Rescue in Colorado (Spring 2017)

Forgive Quickly

Speaking as someone who suffers from repressed anger, although I’ve gotten better at letting go of feelings of resentment over the years, I still occasionally find myself holding small grudges from time to time. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from my dog, however, is to just forgive and move on. Whether it’s because I took him to the vet or trimmed his nails, there have been times when it’s clear that Ollie is upset with me. He’ll grumble, sigh, and I’ve even gotten the cold shoulder once or twice! Regardless of the situation though, within an hour at most, he’ll be back at my side like nothing bad ever happened. There are many theories as to why dogs are such forgiving creatures — to reduce uncertainty, to mend relationships with “the rest of the pack,” or for hierarchical purposes — but despite the actual reason, it’s something that we as humans should do as well. It’s been proven that the act of reconciliation actually has multiple positive effects on both your mental and physical health, so instead of letting that anger fester inside of you, take a page out of your dog’s book and forgive quickly.

Ollie in his Puppy Carrier (Spring 2017)

Appreciate the Little Things

When things get chaotic and we get caught up in the countless stressors of our daily lives, we can easily forget to be grateful and find joy in life’s small moments. Being appreciative of what I have is another lesson my dog has taught me. From a simple belly rub to a beef jerky treat, Ollie will immediately perk up over the tiniest surprise or activity. Even just snuggling on the couch together will bring him immense happiness. Every morning, regardless of the weather, how he slept, or what kind of dreams he had, he’ll still enthusiastically greet the day, eager to tackle every new adventure and see what the world has to offer. I’ll admit, when I’m going through a particularly rough patch in my life, it’s hard for me to focus on anything other than the bad stuff. But Ollie’s appreciative outlook has caused me to start adopting one of my own. Why should I waste time worrying about what I don’t have control over when I can put that energy towards cherishing the little moments instead?

Ollie and I During a “Scary Thunderstorm” (Summer 2019)

Take Time to Rest

Ollie has always been a high-energy dog and would love nothing more than to spend his time running as fast and far as he can. I’ll jokingly call him the “Energizer Bunny,” as he rarely slows down and is constantly on the move in one way or another. No matter how excited he gets, however, he still listens to his body and knows when it’s time to take a break and rest. Funny enough, I find that I’m the same way — only happy when my schedule is full and I’m staying busy — the only difference being that I have a hard time slowing down. For humans, you can only keep up with this fast-paced lifestyle for so long before it leads to issues like burnout, so taking proper breaks is necessary to maintain your mental and physical health. For dogs, it’s the same — getting enough rest each day is essential to keeping their mood elevated and their bodies healthy. So now, anytime I’m buried in a particularly intense project or task and I find myself growing more exhausted by the minute, I’ll take a cue from Ollie and will pause for some sort of fun or relaxing activity, like watching a comfort show, taking a nap, or even playing fetch with him.

Looking back on the years I’ve spent with Ollie, I realize just how much he’s shaped my outlook on life. Through his unconditional love and companionship, he’s taught me to forgive quickly, appreciate the little things, and take time to rest. Although he’s just a dog to some, to me, he’s one of my best friends and greatest teachers and I’m so thankful for the lessons he’s taught me thus far.