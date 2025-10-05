Success Has No ZIP Code 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College – arguably the largest change in any young adult’s life. The beginning of adulthood, independent problem solving, decision making, and the chance to build a life, career, and relationships is a dream every kid has. Moving out of your hometown, moving to another city, state, or country, and starting from scratch. Most people’s first taste of real freedom begins in college, and the choice of where to go dictates the next four years of your life and beyond.

Or that’s what people like to think. In reality, the expectation of moving away and starting fresh makes sense for some, but is unattainable and harmful for others. It’s just a simple fact, not everyone is able to move out of state. But is that such a bad thing?

Looking from a statistical standpoint, the average tuition rate for out-of-state undergraduate students working towards a 4-year degree in the United States is around $28,297 annually, whereas the average in-state cost of tuition in the United States is $9,750 annually. Now, something to keep in mind, those totals are for the cost of tuition only. In a broader aspect, the average cost of attendance annually for in-state students comes out to about $27,146 after charges and fees. It’s a scary number, I know. But even more shocking is the counterpart of $45,708 annually for out-of-state living expenses, tuition, and fees.

Achieving a degree close to home has more benefits than saving your budget. Oftentimes, choosing to continue your studies near home can benefit the quality of the transitional period, making the change easier to manage. It provides higher levels of support systems and a sense of home and familiarity that many out-of-state students find difficult to achieve, especially during their first year. Not only can you build new relationships with fresh faces in a new environment, but you’re also able to nurture the pre-existing connections that helped you get where you are.

As someone who stayed in-state for college, I can say my pros outweigh the cons. Not only am I a working student, but I am also responsible for the cost of my education. Tuition, fees, and college-related expenses all come out of my pocket. Financially, in-state education is significantly more affordable than out-of-state. Similarly, in-state schooling provides me with more diverse living situations and the ability to assist my loved ones. My lovely grandparents, who live within an hour of campus, are my immediate support system, along with my sister, who shares a similar experience to my own. I am available for my sibling’ events, family birthdays, and relationship milestones I wouldn’t experience otherwise.

My friends are still my friends, my classwork is just as difficult, and my freedom is greater than ever. Life is still in my own hands, and how my time is spent is my choice. The future I continue to build for myself is exactly how I imagined, except more vibrant, colorful, and bright, surrounded by more love and support than I thought possible. Your college does not define you. The rest of your life is not dictated by education or location. Success will follow wherever you go, if your motivation does too.