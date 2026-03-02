Ranking The Best HOTWORX Workouts: A Tried & True Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on fitness TikTok lately, chances are HOTWORX has crossed your feed at least once. Infrared sauna workouts are having a serious moment — and I made it my personal quest to try every single one they offer so all you lovely people don’t have to. Here are my honest, sweaty, hard-earned rankings of the best one.

7. HOT Stretch

Yes, I’m including HOT Stretch on this list — and no, I’m not sorry about it. Is it a workout? Not technically. But flexibility is one of the most overlooked pillars of fitness, and HOTWORX nails this offering. The infrared heat allows you to sink into stretches more deeply than you ever could at room temperature, and the progress happens noticeably faster because of it.

I love using this one on rest days or first thing in the morning when I want to move my body without taxing it. The calorie burn is minimal, but that’s beside the point — this is about longevity, mobility, and keeping your body capable of doing everything else on this list for years to come. Honestly, I’d recommend HOT Stretch to everyone, regardless of fitness level.

Best for: Everyone. Truly. Rest days, morning routines, post-workout recovery — it fits anywhere.

6. HOT Core

Coming from someone who trained as a cheer flyer for years — whose entire job depended on core strength — I want you to know that HOT Core humbles me every single time. That should tell you everything. It’s a brilliant mix of static and dynamic ab work, and the infrared heat takes the intensity to another level entirely.

The reason it sits in sixth place isn’t that it’s not effective — it absolutely is, and the calorie burn is impressive. It’s because this one is genuinely not beginner-friendly. If you’re newer to working out or ab training, this will feel brutal in a discouraging way rather than a rewarding one. Save this one for when you’ve built a solid fitness base. Then come back and let it destroy your core in the most satisfying way possible.

Best for: Experienced gym-goers who want a serious ab finisher. Not recommended for beginners.

5. HOT Bands

If arm day at the gym feels intimidating — the heavy weights, the crowded benches, the people who definitely know what they’re doing — HOT Bands is your low-pressure alternative. This resistance band workout delivers a real arm burn through lots of holds and pulses, and the fatigue sneaks up on you faster than you’d expect.

It’s a toning workout through and through, so if you’re not looking to build bulk but want defined, strong arms, this checks that box. It’s also fairly beginner-friendly once your arms get used to the movement patterns, even if the first few sessions remind you that resistance bands are no joke.

Best for: Anyone who wants to work their arms without weights. Great for toning and building endurance.

4. HOT Cycle

Fifteen minutes. That’s all it takes for HOT Cycle to absolutely wreck you — in the best possible way. This is one of the HIIT workouts, and it earns every bit of that label. Every time I finish, I feel like I just went on a run, except I’m drenched in sweat and the calorie burn on the screen makes it all worth it.

Your lungs will burn. Your legs will burn. But it’s the kind of hard that you’re proud of when it’s over. Out of all the HIIT options, this is the most approachable for someone who’s newer to high-intensity cardio — it’s intense, but the 15-minute format makes it mentally manageable. Just don’t sign up for this one if you haven’t done cardio in a while and expect a breezy session. It will not be breezy.

Best for: Anyone looking to get into HIIT or boost their cardio without committing to a long session. Not recommended for complete beginners to exercise.

3. HOT Yoga

This is the one everyone gravitates toward first at HOTWORX — and honestly, for good reason. HOT Yoga is the perfect entry point into the world of infrared fitness. I’ve done hot yoga at other studios before, and the HOTWORX version genuinely stands out. The heat feels intense but manageable — you’re sweating hard without that dizzy, “I might pass out when I stand up” feeling that some hot yoga classes can give you.

What surprises most people is that this isn’t just stretching. You’re actively engaging your core, learning to activate muscles you didn’t know existed, and building real functional strength. The private sauna setting also removes the social pressure of being the newest person in a room full of seasoned yogis. My only critique? I’d love to see a bit more traditional yoga woven in. But that’s a minor gripe for what is otherwise an excellent workout.

Best for: Beginners to HOTWORX or hot yoga. Also great for anyone who wants a workout that blends strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.

2. HOT Buns

I know, I know — HOT Buns in second place sounds like a hot take (pun intended). But hear me out. As someone who both lifts weights and does HOTWORX, I can tell you this workout genuinely complements a lifting routine in ways I didn’t expect. It’s heavily isometric — lots of holds and pulses — which is not for everyone, but if you’re not ready to touch a barbell yet, this is one of the best glute and leg workouts you can do without weights.

I consistently burn the most calories out of all the ISO workouts in this one, and my legs are always sore in the best possible way afterward. It’s also helped with my mobility on leg day, which I wasn’t anticipating as a bonus. Oh, and it gets me the sweatiest out of every single HOTWORX workout — so come prepared.

Best for: Anyone who wants a serious glute and leg workout without weight lifting. Great complement to a lifting routine too.

1. HOT Pilates

HOT Pilates takes the top spot for me, and there’s no competition. What I love most is that it’s a full-body workout that leaves you feeling stretched out and pumped up at the same time — a combination I genuinely didn’t know was possible. You’ll get sore in all the right ways without the dreaded “I can’t walk tomorrow” feeling. The heat cranks up the sweat factor, but it never gets to the point where you feel like you need to stop every five seconds to catch your breath.

The first few sessions will humble you, but the more consistent you are, the more you’ll feel yourself improving — and that progression is addicting. If you’ve been curious about pilates but dread the idea of a packed group class where everyone seems to have been doing it for years, this is your answer. The private sauna format makes it feel like your own little workout sanctuary.

Best for: Anyone who wants a full-body burn with flexibility and toning benefits, without the intimidation of a big class setting.

In conclusion, there is a workout for everyone, and if you’re ready to try HOTWORX for yourself, most locations offer a free first workout. So there’s really no excuse not to step into the sauna and see what the hype is about. Just bring water. Lots of water.