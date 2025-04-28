Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Understanding power dynamics is essential in understanding oppression. 

It’s safe to say that everyone holds some form of privilege — and that privilege can show in race, gender, ability, or even access to various resources. 

Though power dynamics can be difficult to digest, it first starts with acknowledging the places in which you hold the “power” in your own life and relationships. But this isn’t about acknowledging your privilege; that’s work that should already be happening. 

What’s next is to learn how to navigate that privilege — especially in the context of the most sacred pieces of humanity: interaction and behavior. We can see this idea manifest in discourse surrounding slurs and “dark humor.” When it comes to these kinds of discourse, marginalized communities often experience miscommunication with those who hold that power of privilege above them — of course, this “power of privilege” refers to societal power rather than actual, relevant power in terms of societal change, but I digress. 

The big idea is that context matters, and it’s ignorant to dismiss the necessity of context, nuance, and intersectionality when it comes to our everyday interactions. Because guess what, it is different when a white person makes a joke about black people versus when a black person makes a joke about white people. It just is. 

@thadollkat

don’t argue with me you kno y’all take it so far & get butt hurt. If this post effects u your the problem. #fyp

♬ –

When people in those positions of privilege or power make comments that “punch down,” stereotypes will continue to be reinforced rather than subverted. But intersectionality is a huge part of this discussion as well. 

We can see intersectionality become extremely prevalent in the way some people with one marginalized identity feel entitled to make comments about all kinds of marginalized people. This often manifests in white women making jokes at the expense of queer people and queer men making jokes at the expense of women. 

This majorly plays into the arguments surrounding “dark humor.” It’s parallel to the idea that when it comes to controversial topics, only those with that experience should joke about it. Think of it this way: it’s one thing for you to make a joke about your dog dying, but if one of your friends makes a joke about your dog dying, it’s gonna cut a little bit deeper. 

@theshadyecologist

Pls ignore whatever the heck is in my teeth 😭 #feminism #racism #sexism #humor #comedy

♬ original sound – Emily Isaac

I know what many of you are probably thinking:

Everyone has gotten so soft; people can’t make jokes anymore.


And no, that’s absolutely not what I’m saying. What I am saying is that if your entire humor is based around the belittling and subjugation of already marginalized people, and you have nothing about yourself to joke about, maybe you’re just not as funny as you thought.

Brooke Coffman

CU Boulder '28

Brooke is a freshman at CU with a major in journalism and minor in political science! She took a gap year after graduating from high school to pursue her secondary passion for skin care by getting her esthetician license which she received over the summer. Brooke also has a deep love for all things fashion, and holds close a dream of someday being an editor at Vogue Magazine. She enjoys writing commentary articles on sociopolitical issues, specifically pertaining to her strong zeal for feminist theory. This bleeds into her strong passion for activism, whether that be attending protests, signing petitions, or passing along informative posts on social media. You will often find her at Norlin Library sipping on a matcha and listening to Sabrina Carpenter. Brooke loves to explore her love for music through dancing, going to concerts, and discovering new artists. Her current musical obsessions include Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Ariana Grande. She also enjoys traveling around the world with family and friends, her favorite spots being Santorini and Budapest. Brooke's other creative hobbies include sewing, which was heavily engrained in her upbringing because of her beloved grandmother, and playing the guitar, a hobby substantially inspired by her older sister. She also enjoys playing volleyball, which she had played competitively from 2nd grade all the way up until her senior year of high school. Brooke loves finding ways to blend her hobbies and interests together, and hopes to someday do that with her passions for journalism and fashion.