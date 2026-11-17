This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: this piece mentions domestic abuse and mental health.

“Maid” is a Netflix original show that has stayed with me since the first time I watched it. It was released in 2021 as a limited series adaptation of the memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land. In the show, Margaret Qualley plays a young mother, Alex, who navigates domestic abuse and poverty — all while trying to care for her two-year-old daughter, Maddie.

Alex faces emotional abuse from the father of her daughter, Sean (played by Nick Robinson). When the abuse reaches a boiling point and she fears for Maddie’s safety, she takes her and they leave home in the middle of the night. This ignites what becomes a long and harrowing journey for Alex. She experiences setback after setback in her attempt to become financially independent as a maid and have sole custody of Maddie.

In Alex’s many difficult moments, the show portrays them through symbolic gestures — creating scenes, settings, and moments that are metaphors for her mental state. This element of the show made it immensely impactful. I want to shed light on these moments, as they used ingenious, allegorical situations to make a scene feel more real.

Sinking Into The Couch

After returning to her abuser, Alex looks melancholic as she is glued to the couch and does not want to leave or see anyone. At this point, she feels she has no choice but to stay with Sean, having nowhere else to go. We see Alex appear to literally sink into the couch cushions, as if she were swallowed whole by it. This scene conveyed depression emotionally and beautifully, demonstrating the real feeling of having no will to get up or move — and at that point, Alex just wanted to disappear.

Government Document Titles

As Alex applies for government assistance like SNAP, TBRA, child care grants, and more, she has loads of paperwork to fill out. As she flips through these pages full of legal terms she has never seen, the show makes it so the documents are titled “Nobody cares, “White trash,” “You’re gonna lose,” and more. It depicts her frustration, despair, and lack of knowledge with the legal system that is working against her.

The Hollowed-Out Tree Trunk

In a heartbreaking scene, Alex confronts Sean about something he did, and Sean terrifies Alex when he slams her into the wall and leaves. Alex breaks down crying, saying to herself, “I’m so stupid.” She had left her abuser once, and after coming back and nothing has changed, she feels ashamed of that decision. She takes her daughter outside to go on a walk (what she calls a “bear hunt”), and a long, hollowed-out tree trunk immediately appears in front of her. Suddenly, she is alone and ends up right back at the door of Sean’s place. The scene symbolizes her psychological trauma and the feeling that there is no escape from it or Sean. You can see the fear in her eyes in this scene — she fears she will always end up back at that door, even when she knows what’s behind it.

Barefoot Billy Dreams

Once Alex begins cleaning the house that used to be the home of notorious child burglar “Barefoot Billy” (inspired by the real-life “Barefoot Bandit”), she begins to have recurring dreams that she is him. In the house, Alex discovers a crawlspace that the criminal’s mother used to lock him in. She realizes Billy had a traumatizing childhood, one which Alex can relate to. Alex climbs into the crawlspace and has a panic attack. After forcing herself to go back in, she finally understands why this crawlspace is a trigger for her. It brings back a repressed memory of when she was young and would hide in the cupboard at home. The reason behind it changes her perception of her mother and father.

Alex’s dreams signify her connection to “Barefoot Billy.” Both of them are impacted by their traumatic childhoods. As Alex unpacks this trauma, she empathizes with Billy. Like Billy, she has no one else looking after her but herself. Alex leaves a bag of chips for him in the forest, since legend said he still roamed the woods near his old house.

The Pit

While in a deep depression after going back to Sean, Alex is seen lying in a deep, dark pit. Regina (played by Anika Noni Rose) is a woman Alex cleans for; she comes by to check in on her, as they have become somewhat friends. Sean answers the door and says Alex doesn’t want to see her. We see Alex looking up from the pit, listening, but not moving. At this point, Alex is actually sitting on the couch, watching Sean speak to Regina. The pit, however, portrays Alex feeling stuck in this moment — that even though she may want to climb out and ask for help, she feels trapped in her depression and trauma.

These imaginative scenes and plot points allow the audience to experience Alex’s emotions more vividly. While we already see what the character goes through in her real life, we are invited to see what’s going on in her mind as well. It makes for a powerful show — one that stays with you. It is devastating to watch this young woman go through so much turmoil, but also inspiring. She fails, and people fail her, but she works endlessly to fight for a better life in a world that can be built against you.

“Maid” has become one of my favorite shows for its moving story, amazing performances, and beautiful symbolism that truly touched me. While it is not an easy series to rewatch, I loved admiring the details from the showmakers and trying to analyze what Alex felt in each moment. There are so many other elements and characters that make the show a compelling watch, but these were some standouts that make me really respect it. And while I won’t spoil the ending, I will say it makes it worth the watch.