Lying In The Grass, Jaden Edwards, & My Apartment Complex’s Pool: What I Love This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my continuous pursuit of finding things that bring me joy, this fall has turned out to be an abundant source of new activities, media, and snacks. Between midterms and life happenings, each day I find something new to love. In the company of my wired headphones, being a night owl, and catching every football game, here’s what I’ve been relishing in this fall.

Studying with Cute Shirt via Pinterest

My Studio Art Class & Crafts

Every couple months I realize how cyclical my life is, and how often the same interest, frustration, or situation reappears in a different way. This time last year, I used painting pumpkins as an excuse to confront my inability to finish a creative project. I was nervous about being in a studio art class—something I hadn’t done since high school. Luckily, it turns out I was overthinking it. This semester, my studio art class has single-handedly reinvigorated my love of creating art.

I’ve been able to start and complete projects I’m proud of—something I’ve never been great at doing; there are countless half finished projects back home. My professor helps me resolve issues when I encounter them, and has given me enough freedom to develop projects I’m interested in.

My positive experiences in the class have led me to pursue creative projects on my own. Hosting a Halloween party later this month, I’ve decided to have a theme; creating the decorations for it. Between strands and strands of paper garlands, still lives, and little details, I’ve regained some patience, and my love for art.

Being a Night Owl

My senior year of college is just a collection of high school hobbies being elevated. I used to always stay up late into the wee small hours of the morning, when everything felt quiet and it was as though I were the only person in the world. Although severely messing with my circadian rhythm—and probably still doing so—being a night owl is something I love.

I feel like in the dark, especially with it being fall and the sun setting considerably earlier, my brain is able to generate creative ideas and work more efficiently. In the comfort of my apartment, especially with the last few days being excessively rainy, the glistening streets, creative hobbies, and music playing have made being a night owl special.

My Still Life via Pinterest

YouTube

YouTube has always been a forum I’ve enjoyed. A space for videos of many different types of content and lengths, it’s a rich space to find media. While I typically trend towards watching the same creators, Emma Chamberlain, Tana Mongeau, and Zane Lowe Apple Music interviews, I’ve been working to widen my scope.

One creator whose content I began watching over the summer is Jaden Edwards. Her energy is so bright and peaceful. I love watching her weekly recaps of her Halloween party planning, notes from her acting classes, and everything in between. Being a new fan of someone is beautiful because you get to binge-watch their content. Having lived in a few different places with a few different hair colors, there’s so much about Jaden that I still get to find out.

She currently works for one of my favorite brands, Oddli. At the end of the month, her own collection with the brand comes out. I’m so happy for her, and so scared for my bank account. As someone who loves Oddli’s quality and the designs she chose, my already large collection of their clothes is only going to grow.

Another channel I’ve been enjoying lately is Epicurious. Their YouTube bio says that their content is “for those who love to eat.” Honestly, I can’t think of a better description. The series of theirs I’ve been most interested in is the Taste Panel’s “Pro Chefs Blind Taste Test Every ____” and then fill in literally any food, and they’re trying it. From chocolate bars to veggie burgers, I’m infatuated with their takes. Blind taste testing the food, I love that they have chefs who specialize in the food as the critics.

Jaden Edwards via Pinterest

My Apartment Complex’s Pool

As a Scorpio sun (water sign), whose entire astrological chart is also made of water and air signs, I consequently, love water. I love drinking water, I love showers, and I love large bodies of water. So you can probably imagine my joy when I realized that for some reason at sunset, no one in my apartment complex likes to use the pool. Submerging myself or swimming laps, my apartment’s pool has been the place where you can find me.

Football

Do I know all the plays, routes, players, or have I taken up sports betting? No. Have I chosen a team to be a diehard fan for and yell at my TV for the entire game until I lose my voice? Also no. But, I have gathered that football is a hub of drama, and that if I do ever discover I have a gambling problem, I can text 1-800-GAMBLER to find help.

On Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, whatever game is on, it’s playing on my TV. Are they on mute most of the time? Yes. Do I hate the endless insurance and truck commercials? Yes. But do I also love learning random facts about games, cities, and players? Also, yes.

Some of my favorite recent events have included when Mike Evans checked Trevon Diggs jersey, prompting a viral meme. When Boulder football alum Travis Hunter—we miss you—pulled a juke move on Tee Higgins that was so believable that Higgins fell over. On Oct. 11, Heisman Memorial Trophy recipient and now backup Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza had his first NFL season debut. And finally anything Josh Allen has been up to on the field. These are not isolated incidents of shock and success. This season has and will continue to be chaotic and unpredictable from start to finish.

Lying in the Grass & People Watching

As a sentimental senior who loves being outside, I’ve frequently found myself sitting under a tree whose leaves are falling, watching people go to and from class. Observing as squirrels jump from branch to branch, or beg for the bagel I’m actively eating. I originally applied to Boulder because of how beautiful the campus looked, and every year, it doesn’t disappoint. The temperature some days is reaching the 80s, even though it’s October, allowing the campus to stay dry and warm enough to sit outside.

My Wired Headphones

A recent acquisition of mine has been wire headphones. Do some view me, carrying my oat milk vanilla matcha around wearing my wire headphones, as performative? Sure. Do I care? Not at all. I’ve been yelling at the rooftops that no matter how people may perceive you, if you are doing something authentic to you—no matter how much the critics online have dubbed something “performative”— it’s not.

I love my wire headphones. I appreciate that I can walk around wearing both and still hear if I’m about to get hit by a BCycle. I love how important I feel when I rip one out to hear someone. I love wrapping them up and fidgeting with the little connector in the middle of the two wires. If someone thinks I’m being performative, it has no impact on my life. I love that I love my wired headphones, and I love seeing other people on campus wearing theirs. I feel part of a community, and spend my time imagining what everyone is listening to or who they’re talking to.

Girl Lying in Grass via Pinterest

Sour Candy & Cheese

My honorable food mention for the fall so far is sour candy and cheese. I love sour candy—I frequently reach for sour patch kids when I’m at the airport or movie theater. This past spring, I found YumEarth candy at my local health food store. Their sour candy, my favorite being the sour giggles, which are actually sour, have a texture similar to a Skittle. For a sweet and savory snack, I’ve been pairing the sour giggles with Cabot cheddar cheese. Listen, you can judge this combo, but you have to try it.

Pinterest

My last favorite—for now—is Pinterest. My favorite social media account, Pinterest, is where I go for magic, to laugh, to cry, to care. Where I go to realistically plan out a dreamy, unrealistic future. Although there are ads now, I never think or worry that I am going to open Pinterest and be met by abrasive content that is able to permeate through other social media apps. It’s where I get inspiration for drawings and decorations when I have none, to find pictures for my articles, and generally just love all of the content.

My Saved Pins via Pinterest

Luckily, we’re in the middle of fall, and the trees are still losing their leaves. While I’m not sure what’s in store for my next round of favorites, you can find me people watching YouTube videos, scrolling Pinterest, and creating art.