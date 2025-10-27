Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
pumpkins
pumpkins
Photo by Ylanite Koppens from Pexels
CU Boulder | Life > Experiences

Painting Pumpkins & Confronting My Perfectionism

Alexandra Phelps Student Contributor, University of Colorado - Boulder
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I enter a store, all my self control goes flying out the window. A trip that is meant for one item often ends with me hauling — and I mean hauling — so many items I don’t need, back home. A couple weeks ago, I headed to Sprout’s Market. I only needed ingredients to make guacamole and my daily essential — frozen Brazi Bites Blueberry waffles; they are absolutely delicious,I recommend putting them in the airfryer. However, an hour later, I’m carrying four bags, three massive pumpkins — well two because my roommate had to carry one. I had so many things and a goal.

You may be thinking, wow Alex, it’s so admirable you’re facing your shopping addiction. Sorry, that’s not this article, maybe some other time. When I was younger, carving pumpkins was a laborious and time consuming activity — one that I typically watched my mom and sister do from the sidelines. This year, not having a front porch, tools, or real desire to take on the task of carving pumpkins, I contemplated even getting any. However, this year I’m really trying to embrace the holiday seasons. So, I decided that I would get one — three — pumpkins and spend only a few — six — hours painting them.

Painting pumpkins is a really good way to decorate them. It helps them last longer and is a method that — in my opinion — is not as laboring or messy. However, what may seem like a simple task turned out to be a really enriching experience for me.

Pumpkin Selection at Sprout’s Market

I love art, and when I first was applying to colleges, I even thought I wanted to major in it. But, I am notorious for completing my projects late or never finishing them. Now, completing my English major requirements this semester and still having three semesters ahead of me, I wanted to incorporate art back into my education. I decided — with the encouragement of one of my professors — that I would pursue a second major in art history.

Part of the art history major is to take two fundamental studio art classes. While a really exciting aspect to look forward to for senior year, it’s something that I was simultaneously worried about. Questions that circled my mind were, Would my patterns of not finishing projects continue? Why can’t I complete a project I start? Because, I mean really, what keeps stopping me from finishing projects?

I believe that there are probably a number of reasons, but one of the largest is my desire to do everything “perfectly” or “correctly” — a challenging concept when thinking about art. If I do something really well in a painting or drawing, I will stop. I don’t want to mess up the work I’ve done and if I don’t do any more, then I can’t. I needed to pursue this pumpkin project, because I needed to face my fear over a subject I love and prepare myself mentally for these upcoming fundamental classes. I had to prove to myself that I could start and finish a project and diminish a little bit of the voice that tells me that I have to:

A) Do everything correctly 

B) Stop while I’m ahead 

After all, we wouldn’t have art history — or any art — if everyone stopped when they were halfway through. This October, I wasn’t scared of monsters, but, with my one — three — pumpkin(s), I headed home to partially conquer my fear of failing.

My Paint Palette

The process was not as bad as I thought it would be. I picked out some inspiration I could loosely follow, and began painting. I put on a TV show in the background to distract myself a little bit and painted two of the pumpkins simultaneously. While I was waiting for one part to dry, I would paint the other and vice versa. It was a fun process and at no part did I really want to quit.

I took breaks and still held myself to a high standard — because they would be something I would look at every day. Mixing colors and going a simpler design route was a way that I limited the places I could potentially mess up. The eyes for me were the hardest part. I did one that I was really happy with, only to look at the other side of the pumpkin and realize I would have to do it all over again. I took out my ruler, measured the space, and tried to replicate it as best I could. There are some spaces that I was not entirely happy with, but you would only really notice them if I pointed them out. In the end, I had two pumpkins that I was really proud of.

The Finished Pumpkins

I don’t think this endeavor completely diminished my pattern of not completing projects. I painted two of the three pumpkins, waiting to see if another pattern or image comes along that inspires me to paint my last one. This project was a really productive step though and was really powerful in showing how beneficial slowing down and taking it easy can be. This is definitely a mentality I will continue to implement over the next few months in preparation for these classes and something I would recommend to anyone who is trying to conquer a fear. It was a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit and an even better way to reinforce self confidence.

Pumpkins on My Side Table
At the University of Colorado Boulder, Alexandra Phelps is a contributing writer as well as a member of the Outreach Team for her Her Campus Chapter. Her articles are a collection of reviews, profiles, and advice. However, her favorite articles stem from her interest in music, allowing her each month to delve into her listening habits. Deeply valuing exploration in a range of topics and classes, Alexandra pursues a double major in English Literature and Art History, while balancing minors in Economics and Business. She could tell you all the practical ways that studying these subjects could apply to a career, but truth be told she just loves to always have a fun fact on a random topic in her pocket. Her constant consumption of information— whether from class, music, media, or the people around her— is something that she enjoys immensely. One of her favorite hobbies is watching movies, and has found that she has been able to better understand the nuances because of how much she learns on a daily basis. She loves reading, finding Ann Patchett and Barbara Kingsolver to be two authors who brilliantly capture ranges of humanity.