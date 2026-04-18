I’m Grateful, But This Isn’t Enough

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a moment that a lot of us have had, but don’t always say out loud.

We’re overwhelmed, we’re exhausted, we’re stretched so thin between school, work, internships, and everything else that it feels like you can’t catch your breath. And then, almost immediately, another thought follows: but I should be grateful —-grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the experience, grateful just to be here.

And, suddenly, any frustration you feel starts to feel like it doesn’t matter — like it shouldn’t even be allowed. Somewhere along the way, we learned that gratitude and discomfort can’t exist at the same time, and that if something is a “good opportunity,” we’re supposed to accept it without hesitation, without criticism, and definitely without complaint.

But that mindset is worth questioning.

Because being grateful does not mean something is sustainable. And it definitely doesn’t mean it is enough.

Especially in college, this pressure is constant through internships that demand more time than we realistically have, leadership roles that take on the weight of an unpaid part-time job, and academic expectations that leave little room for any kind of rest. It all gets framed as impressive and something to be proud of.

And it is, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

We’re often told that these experiences are stepping stones and that they’ll “pay off” later, that this is just what it takes to succeed. And while there is some truth in that, it can also become a way to justify environments that are overwhelming or even exploitative. Especially when the underlying message is that we’re lucky to have them at all.

That message makes it harder to speak up, because the moment you question it, it feels like you’re being ungrateful. But wanting better does not cancel out appreciation.

You can value an opportunity and still recognize the flaws. You can be thankful for the experience and still wish it came with more support, more balance, or more respect for your time and well-being. Those things are not mutually exclusive, but instead are necessary.

Because when we treat gratitude as silence, we create a culture where people feel like they have to endure everything without saying anything; normalization in burnout, expectation in overworking yourself, and where asking for more feels like asking for too much. And that’s not what growth is supposed to look like. Real growth should challenge you, but it shouldn’t break you. There is a difference between being stretched and being overwhelmed, and we often ignore that line.

Learning to recognize that difference is important. But, even more important, is feeling like you’re allowed to acknowledge it.

You are allowed to say something is difficult.

You are allowed to rejuvenate.

You are allowed to want better conditions.

That does not make you ungrateful. It makes you honest.

Because the reality is, most of us are doing more than we let on. And we’re doing it while trying to convince ourselves that we should just be thankful for the chance to even do it at all.

But gratitude should not come at the expense of your well-being.

You can be grateful and still ask for more. You can appreciate the opportunity and still recognize that it needs to be better. Those two things can exist at the same time. And they should. Because “enough” should not feel like survival.

It should feel like support.