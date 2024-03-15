The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ozempy, ozempic, skinny girl potion, whatever you want to call it everyone and their mother wants it, but what is it exactly?

Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. It belongs to a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. Semaglutide works by mimicking the effects of a hormone called GLP-1, which helps regulate blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin release and reducing the production of glucose in the liver. Additionally, it slows down digestion, which can help control appetite and promote weight loss. Ozempic is typically administered as a once-weekly injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection). It is often prescribed alongside diet and exercise to help improve blood sugar control in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

When Ozempic is injected, it activates GLP-1 receptors in the body. This leads to several effects that contribute to weight loss:

Appetite suppression: Ozempic helps reduce appetite by signaling to the brain that you are full, leading to decreased food intake and calorie consumption.

Slowed gastric emptying: GLP-1 slows down the emptying of the stomach, which can help you feel fuller for longer periods after meals, reducing the urge to eat more frequently.

Regulation of insulin and blood sugar: By mimicking the action of GLP-1, Ozempic helps regulate insulin secretion and blood sugar levels, which can indirectly impact weight by reducing cravings for sugary or high-calorie foods.

Increased calorie burning: Some studies suggest that GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic may also increase the body’s energy expenditure, leading to more calories burned throughout the day.

Ozempic is not considered a weight loss drug–rather, it’s for people with type 2 diabetes, so why is everyone using it for weight loss? This is what Sharon Geise MD has to say:

“Semaglutide is a powerful tool for appetite suppression. The active ingredient is very similar to a peptide in our bodies that delays stomach emptying. This means you get full faster and stay full longer. With traditional diets, people get discouraged by the feeling of deprivation. Some patients find that these medications take the discomfort out of dieting.

Semaglutide drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are administered via a weekly injection. Because the majority of my patients are not obese and seeking to lose eight to 25 pounds, their dosage is one-third to one-half of the dose a patient being treated for obesity typically takes. Pricing is based on the dose, and it isn’t cheap. Most of my patients pay $150 to $175 per week.”

Besides the price point, it seems magical, right? A drug that aids weight loss and helps suppress your appetite. But the downsides are very real and also need to be discussed. There are common ones like nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea, but these are all tolerable for the majority. The biggest issue with the drug itself is you need to make significant lifestyle changes to see actual results. I found this part the hardest. For whatever reason, I thought after three weeks I would wake up and be magically skinny, but that is so far from reality. The weight loss is gradual and not as noticeable, which can be hard when you have dreamed of being skinny every day since puberty. But quick fixes do not, and will never, work.

I first heard about Ozempic through TikTok, but now a couple of months in, I fear those comedic TikTok clips misrepresent the drug itself. I had struggled with my weight for over a decade and recovered from a severe eating disorder before being on Ozempic. I was not in the right mindset when I started, which also impacted my journey because I fully anticipated looking like Bella Hadid in a month. That being said, I have lost weight, and I feel healthier as a result because I have a better grasp on portion control and find that my stomach has shrunk, leading me to not overeat.

So, with all of these positive benefits, why do I still feel like a giant monster? This is what I need to stress to everyone who thinks a weight loss drug will solve all of their problems. It won’t. There is a reason why patients who go through gastric bypasses or any life-changing cosmetic surgery need to be monitored and have a mental health team sign off–because surgery or Ozempic can only go so far if you do not address the underlying issue at hand. You have to do the work from an emotional standpoint to aid your actual physical results.

Though I am happy with my results from Ozempic, my feelings have not caught up to my current image, and at times I feel like everything is happening too slowly, and I somehow need to fast-track the results through starvation or extreme workouts, but that defeats the entire purpose. A person like me cannot wrap their head around the term ‘gradual.’ Everything has to be quick so I can see the perfect version of myself finally, which is nonexistent. Ozempic is a fantastic drug if you need it, and I am grateful I was able to take it, but there is a very dark side that no one discusses. There will never be a quick fix as I mentioned, and this process takes months in order to see notable results, and if you’re not prepared to wait and change your lifestyle as well, it is going to be an incredibly hard journey.