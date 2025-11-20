How To Avoid Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a student in college, I’ve faced burnout many times throughout my academic career. The World Health Organization defines burnout as “‘a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.’” For me, it first started my junior year of high school because that’s when everything got intense with college applications, the SAT, and too many AP classes. Now, as a college freshman, I can say I’ve experienced burnout enough times since high school to have some methods for how to avoid and/or get out of the burnout stage.

#1: Resting is not lazy

The idea of rest is something that I’ve struggled with for a very long time. There is so much pressure to constantly be doing something and to stop being lazy. Most of the time, “being lazy” refers to doomscrolling on social media. Hearing about how we need to get off our phones and be more productive really impacted my mindset, so I started to believe that taking any time to rest and not being productive was lazy and a waste of time. It was really only this semester that I realized how harmful that mindset is.

The way we burnout is by exhausting ourselves through stress, working too hard, or other life factors, and for me, I’ve found that I’m often burning out because I’m not taking any time to rest. We all need time to ourselves where our mind isn’t constantly working to solve problems or “be productive” all hours of the day. To lower stress, we need sleep, we need enjoyment, we need a break, and it doesn’t count at all if the entire time all you’re thinking about is how you could be productive right now. The first step to not burning out is accepting that you are human, and it’s okay to relax. Take some time to watch a movie, doomscroll for a bit, do something you really enjoy. I’m not saying to do that all of the time because that is harmful, but it’s necessary to carve out some time for yourself and spend it how you want. I’ll turn on a show usually because that way my brain can just be off for a second, and then after an episode or two, I’ll go back to being productive.

#2: Get outside

I know everyone says this, but getting outside is so important. Go touch some grass right now, breathe in fresh air, and hear the beautiful sounds of nature. Stepping outside at least once a day (hopefully more than that) can be so helpful because it can lift your mood, raise your motivation, and just take you out of whatever is happening inside. Removing yourself from your inside environment is just a reminder that the world is out there and waiting for you. I know a lot of people say they don’t have time for anything, but seriously, spend five minutes outside and your mood will instantly change. Sit with it, listen to the sounds around you, people watch, tan, do whatever you want, but get outside.

#3: Movement

One really helpful way to prevent burnout is to move. Yep, just move. It can be yoga, it can be a workout, a walk, a run, standing up and stretching, literally anything to get out of a chair or bed. Burning out can sneak up on you, but just moving your body at least once a day will make you feel better. It is an accomplishment to get out of bed, and moving can just help you get out of any slump. Sometimes it feels better to stay in bed all day, but I promise it will make you feel so much better to take time to move and take care of your body.

#4: Take a moment for reflection

When I’m either completely burned out or on the edge, I find that reflection can be very helpful. I think reflecting puts things in perspective; it can help get you out of whatever place you’re stuck mentally. Usually, when I’m burned out, it has something to do with school, so when I reflect (whether on paper or in my head), I talk myself through it. I’ll ask if it matters a month from now, if it’s worth it to have this much impact on my life, and what I can do about it. I often won’t stop reflecting until I find something that I can do to change. I am a firm believer in taking control of your own life, and taking action can get me out of burnout.

In conclusion, burnout is something that affects us all, at any age and in any situation. There is always a point where we can get into a slump and just struggle with something for a while. It’s important to acknowledge that no one is alone when they go through it, and that things will get better. Life is a cycle of ups and downs, and I know that it’s hard when you go through a really rough down, but you have to hold onto the hope and belief that things will get better. That said, things don’t just change magically and improve; every action we take causes change. All of the tips in this article require a conscious choice, and next time you’re burned out, just remember that you might not have control over what is happening to you, but you do have control over your own actions.