Breakfast Doesn’t Have To Be Boring

Mornings can be so monotonous — and rushed if you’re like me and hit snooze until the last possible second. But, I’m a firm believer that breakfast should be something you look forward to, not something that is rushed…or skipped. However, breakfast can often feel uninspired, especially if you’re just looking for a quick nutritional fix. But, fret not! Below are 3 yogurt bowl recipes to start your day with a simple pleasure.

Strawberry Cheesecake:

One serving of Fage 0% (170g)

6 large strawberries

Zero Sugar Cheesecake Jell-O Mix (I pour with my heart)

Simple, sweet, and undeniably delicious, this recipe has captured my heart (and my stomach). Not only is it healthy and packed with protein, but it’s like eating dessert for breakfast. You’ll start with putting your yogurt in a bowl, then mixing in the Jell-O mix. Make sure it’s fully mixed in and then add your chopped strawberries! Super easy, quick, and high-reward! I am telling you, once you try this recipe, you’ll never go back.

Pistachio & Blackberries:

One serving of Fage 0% (170g)

As many blackberries as your heart desires!

20g of roasted & salted Pistachios

Zero Sugar Cheesecake Jell-O Mix

This yogurt bowl has been my fixation recently to the extent that I’ve been eating it every day for weeks. I love a little salty & sweet combo and this one hits the spot. The flavor profile is impeccable and the vibes are there. I feel like blackberries are so underrated and forgotten about. We tend to go for the classic fruits — apples, bananas, blueberries, strawberries…bring back blackberries!! Anyways, as the first one, you’ll just mix in the Jello-O powder, making sure its evenly distributed, and then add your toppings.

Banana Latte:

One serving of Fage 0% (170g)

Chia Seed Pudding: Chia Seeds, Fage 0%, Single Shot of Espresso

Caramelized Bananas: Olive Oil Spray, Honey, 1 banana

This recipe is a tad bit more complex, but it is worth the extra work — promise! So, to start, you’ll want to prep your chia pudding. Start with one serving of chia seeds (about 24g), and then pour your fresh shot of espresso into it. I like to mix a little bit of yogurt in there too to give it a creamier texture. You’ll let that sit in the fridge (I usually prep this overnight and it makes a few servings).

For your caramelized bananas, you’ll just take some olive oil (I use an olive oil spray) and honey, and place it on a pan. Cut your banana in half (long ways) and place on the pan until caramelized. You’ll then serve your Fage, create a little crater in the middle and place your chia pudding in there, top with caramelized bananas, and voila! For a little added crunch, sometimes I’ll add some granola (my favorite recently has been the Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola)

Optional Additions:

I didn’t include this in the recipes because it does alter the flavor profile (and it makes the yogurt a bit grainy), but I typically add 1 scoop of the Orgain Organic Protein (Vanilla Bean) powder to my yogurt bowls. As a vegetarian, I need a little extra protein and I’ve found adding this to my yogurt bowls is an easy (and delicious!) way to balance my breakfasts.

Honey is a great addition to all of these recipes. I highly recommend Bjorn’s Vanilla Bean or Cinnamon honey! And for some extra added nutrients, hemp seeds are a great addition as well.

Anyways, I could go on and on about the wonders of the yogurt bowl. But that just speaks to the versatility of the artform that a yogurt bowl truly is. Finding my way back to the plot…

A healthy and balanced breakfast is so important and I hope I’ve successfully conveyed that it doesn’t have to be boring and it doesn’t have to be hard! The true intention of this article is not forced replication, but rather inspiration to make your mornings a little more joyful! So, mix, match, experiment and tailor to your personal preference. Because, if you’re going to start your morning with something, let it be a yogurt bowl you truly love.