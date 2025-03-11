The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Julie Andrews once sang to a group of seven adorable Austrian children, “when I’m feeling sad, I simply remember my favorite things, and then I don’t feel so bad.” You better believe I wanted to be one of those little kids running around on mountaintops and wearing skirts made from curtains!

While we can’t (or maybe we can?) live out our dreams of being the eighth Von Trapp child, we can take Julie Andrews’ words to heart. Remembering our favorite things on the rainy days, and the sunny ones too, can be a great way to exercise our gratitude, enjoy what we have, and never ask for more than we need.

I have an ongoing list of “all my little things” — memories, experiences, objects, etc. that bring me immense joy and remind me that even on my worst days, there’s still a lot to be positive about. So let me share some of them with you.

Snow lighting up the night:

I forgot what a joy it is to walk in an open field late at night and have the whole world illuminated by a fresh coat of perfectly still snow.

Snoopy (from Peanuts) ice skating:

Watching A Charlie Brown Christmas is one of my favorite childhood memories, and nowadays, if I need a pick me up for my brain, I’ll turn it on, as I’ve realized we don’t need a special occasion to appreciate our favorite things. I especially love watching Snoopy lean back in pure bliss as he gracefully skates on the neighborhood frozen pond.

Seeing my space after I’ve cleaned:

Dorm life is rough, and it can be particularly difficult when all you want to do at the end of the day is crash on your bed. Personally, there is no better feeling than looking at my room after completing my weekly Sunday reset.

My Adidas Sambas:

This was my first purchase I bought with money I earned at my internship. To this day, whenever I look down at them, I remember that I am capable of great things and working hard will get me there.

Running down hiking trails:

This one reminds me that it’s a blessing to be alive. It’s so rewarding to “full-send it” down a trail after painfully climbing for hours, and there’s something magical about breathing heavily, feeling the wind in your hair, and watching nature soar by.

The entirety of “La Resa” by Ennio Morricone:

I could listen to this song over and over again. I never thought classical music could allow me to feel confident. I was wrong.

My blue and white striped tank top:

Ever had a piece of clothing that makes you feel so cute that you want to wear it over and over again? That’s what this tank top does for me. It makes me feel like I’m a local Californian when I wear it. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do when it falls apart!

Speaking French randomly:

I’ve been learning French for about six years now, and every once in a while, I’ll bust it out when I’m by myself. I lowkey sound insane, but it brings me joy to switch accents.

The ocean and my headphones:

Self-explanatory. You know that self-fulfillment chart? Here’s what mine looks like.

A really good piece of bread and olive oil:

I really shouldn’t be writing about this one while I’m sitting here in my 300 person psychology lecture with an incredibly loud stomach, but hey, such a small thing brings me so much comfort.

Holding my childhood stuffed animal:

She’s been with me from birth, and now sits in my dorm waiting for me to come home. Whenever I feel low, holding her brings back memories and warmth, and I always end up feeling better.

These were just a few things off of my long list of everything I’m grateful for. I hope you will create a list of your own to reflect and look back on when things don’t appear to be going your way, and remind yourself that there is so much good in your world.