A Girls Guide To College

The transition to college can be a daunting one, especially if you’re not sure what to expect. I am a senior in college, and I have grown and learned valuable life lessons during my time at CU. During my freshman year of college, I had no idea what to expect, especially since I had transferred in the Spring. These are just a few pieces of advice I wish I could have given my freshman self; it definitely would have helped.

My first piece of advice would be to get involved on campus! Joining a club or a campus organization is a fantastic way to make college feel less isolating. During my first semester in college, I felt really lonely because I didn’t know anyone. However, I ended up joining a sorority and several clubs, and I was able to form lifelong friendships. There are so many different types of clubs, you will definitely be able to find one that seems interesting to you. For example, I love writing, so I joined Her Campus! It can be a bit scary to put yourself out there and join a club, I know it was for me. You will be so glad you put yourself out there and got involved on campus.

Another thing I wish I had tried my freshman year was a new hobby. In my sophomore year, I tried cross-stitching for the first time, and I remain obsessed with it, cross-stitching daily. There are numerous fun hobbies, and college is an ideal time to start exploring them. Drawing, hiking, and reading are all great examples of hobbies that someone could enjoy. This is my personal opinion, but having a hobby is a form of self-care. After a hard day, it’s nice to come home and unwind by working on a cross stitch or reading one of my favorite books. It is so relaxing to be able to do something you love.

This piece of advice may not be as much fun, but it is the most important: go to class! I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to attend your classes. Skipping classes can be a slippery slope, and your GPA will suffer if you don’t go to class. I know that in college, not every class requires mandatory attendance, but that’s no reason to skip; they will be covering essential topics in class. Some classes are attendance-mandatory, and you will literally be dropped from the class if you don’t show up. I know many people whose grades suffered because they didn’t attend class. Obviously, its ok to miss class if you’re sick or need a mental health day, but skipping for no reason is different.

Going to class is important, but studying is essential too! My grandpa told me this years ago, and it literally changed my academic life. He told me to study for every class every day, even if it’s just for a short period. I study a bit every day, even if it’s just going over the notes. But it means that I don’t have to cram in studying for hours when a quiz or an exam is coming up. Another helpful thing is creating a space that helps you focus the most. Everyone is different; for some, this could be a group setting, for others, it could be alone. I enjoy studying alone on campus. Listening to chill music also helps me focus on my homework. It also helps to read over the syllabus and put on my calendar when I have a major assignment due or an exam, so that I won’t forget.

My last piece of advice may seem clichéd, but hear me out: be yourself. I know everyone says this, but that’s because it’s true. Pretending to be someone you’re not isn’t going to do you any good. Embrace your own quirks, don’t be afraid to express yourself. College is a great time to become more comfortable in your own skin. You will still make friends by being your authentic selves. I tried to be someone I wasn’t for so many years, and it only led to me being insecure and sad. Now that I’ve accepted myself, I’m much happier and have formed more genuine friendships.

These are just some college tips that will genuinely help! College is a fantastic experience, so have fun and remember always to be yourself.