5 Things To Carry You Through The End Of The Semester

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When approaching the end of any semester, especially at the end of the academic year, time feels like it drags on. The days go by quickly while the weeks feel like eons, and the workload never stops coming at you. This awkward time frame of the last few months can feel overwhelming, so here are some tips to help you finish strong and pull through.

1. Plan a small trip for one of the weekends that are left

As most of us are broke college students, we may not have the funds for an extravagant weekend away. Some other, more affordable options could include a visit home if you live in-state, or a weekend long sleepover with friends other than your roommates — a stay-cation never hurt anyone! Try doing some activities that you haven’t gotten the chance to do: take a hike you haven’t tried, go to a new restaurant, or take a class for something that inspires you. You can even take the time to expand on a hobby that you’re already into, just in a different location.

2. Make the most of the weather

Although the increase in sunny weather is causing rightful concern for our planet’s condition, the warmth does feel nice compared to heavy snow. As we approach summer, this sunny patch feels like a sneak peek into what Boulder summers have to offer. Whether that’s tanning at the creek, hiking Chautauqua, or playing spikeball at Farrand Field, try to end (or fill) your days with a little vitamin D.

3. Prioritize what work needs to be done first

The feeling of impending doom always sneaks up as we get closer to finals. This can feel very overwhelming and when trying to prioritize our mental health and schoolwork, the balance can become impossible. When that wave comes, make a list, whether that’s daily or weekly. Prioritize the work that needs to be done as soon as possible, and make your way down the list. If you don’t make it to everything in one day or even one week, that’s okay. You’ll get it done eventually.

4. Don’t sweat the small stuff

I’m sure we’ve all heard that our grades aren’t everything, but most of us don’t actually internalize this. Of course, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t put your best foot forward. But, this does mean that if you try your best and don’t get the results you desired, it’s not the end of the world. No employer is going to worry about what grade you got in your business analytics class sophomore year, as long as you gained the necessary knowledge and experience from it. Remember to give yourself some grace.

5. Weekly self-care

Self-care is extremely important in times of stress. So, try to designate one night a week to completely indulge in all forms of self-care. This could be treating yourself to a nice meal, pampering yourself with face masks and an everything shower, or even attending a yoga class to get some grounding. No matter what self-care looks like for you, prioritize it.

It may feel hard now, but finishing the semester strong always leads to the best breaks. Give yourself grace, take care of your mental health, and put your best foot forward in everything you do — it’ll always be worth it.