When Friends Become Strangers: Friendship Breakups in Your 20s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In your 20s, you don’t expect to be mourning a friendship. Friendship breakups are rarely loud or dramatic; they’re slow, uncomfortable, and full of moments where you wonder when things started to shift. Losing someone who’s been in every phase of your life feels like losing a piece of yourself. They were there while you were learning who you are and who you want to be. They are a part of you. This isn’t just about one friendship ending; it’s about learning how to sit with the grief, confusion, and growing pains that come with outgoing people you once thought would be forever.



Before You Realize It’s Over

Not all friendship breakups begin with the conflict; some begin with discomfort you can’t quite name. This breeze often stretches longer, and friendships that have history fall victim to this, because time convinces you to be patient even when something feels misaligned. It’s easy to tell yourself that closeness shifting is due to “life getting busy” and it’s part of “adulting.” It’s easy to tell yourself that things will eventually settle on their own. In long-term friendships, both people can start to sense the change without knowing how to name it. That was true for me. There wasn’t one moment where everything broke, just a slow realization that effort, timing, and emotional availability were no longer lining up the way they once did. Growing apart rarely announces itself. It settles in quietly and waits for you to notice.

When Friendship Starts To Feel One-Sided

A friendship becomes unsustainable when caring turns into obligation. This usually shows up when one person is always reaching out, adjusting expectations, or lowering their needs to keep the connection afloat. Over time, that imbalance breeds resentment, even when both people still care. In my experience, neither of us felt like a priority anymore. The lack of urgency around showing up for each other created distance, and that distance quietly turned into frustration. When a friendship requires constant self-sacrifice to survive, it’s no longer functioning as a mutual relationship.

The Awkward Middle

Not friends, not strangers. This is the in-between. The in-between phase can be the most disabling. The friendship hasn’t officially ended, but it no longer feels like a friendship. Explaining this stage to others can feel impossible when you don’t fully understand it yourself. This is where many people, including myself, feel stuck. You’re still emotionally invested, but no longer emotionally supported. The absence of clarity can be more painful than a clean ending, yet it also creates a space to see the situation more clearly.

Losing A Part of You

In any long-term friendship, they hold more than just memories; they hold context. When that friendship ends, it can feel like parts of your history lose their witness. This can trigger identity questions, especially for someone in their 20s. Losing someone who knew the earliest versions can feel unsettling, but it doesn’t erase your past. In my case, realizing we had outgrown each other and grown in opposite directions helped reframe the loss. I saw it not as a failure but as an evolution that was simply part of growing.

@soraunni We don’t talk enough about grieving friendships 🥲 Some friends have seen every version of you, before the glow up, before the healing, before the growth. That’s why it still hurts years later. Missing them isn’t weakness! It’s proof they mattered 🫶 #friendship #oldfriends #childhoodfriends ♬ original sound – Sora Lee

Moving Through the Stages

Friendship grief often goes unacknowledged or is overlooked, especially if there was no dramatic end. Nevertheless, losing emotional closeness with someone who was once central to your life can be just as painful as any other loss. There is no emotional timeline for a breakup, and a friendship one is no exception. One day you feel relieved, the next deeply sad, and the next unexpectedly angry. Grief doesn’t move in a straight line, and it doesn’t limit itself to one feeling. Denial, sadness, anger, and eventual acceptance often overlap, especially when the relationship ended without a clear or dramatic break. In my experience, anger showed up loudly at first, while sadness lingered quietly underneath it. There were tears, harsh thoughts, and moments of blaming. None of which felt very good, but were all part of the emotional process of loss. Over time, emotions softened, not because the friendship mattered less, but because understanding replaced the pain. Realizing that growing apart was not failure but a natural shift brought peace. Allowing oneself to feel each stage is the key. Skipping emotions doesn’t make them disappear; it only delays healing. Move through it; it helps make grief no longer control you.

Moving Forward

Closure after a friendship breakup rarely comes from a final conversation, more often, it arrives quietly. When you can think about the Friendship without your chest tightening, or talk about it without needing to justify the ending, you’ve really begun to move on. Moving on doesn’t mean erasing the past; it means the memories begin to hold less power over you in the present. Acceptance is about recognizing when a chapter has ended and allowing yourself to stop revisiting it. For many, this also means setting practical boundaries. Setting those boundaries isn’t immaturity; it’s emotional self-preservation. Constant visibility can keep you tied to a version of the relationship that no longer exists. In my case, this hasn’t been a finished process. I would say that I’m almost there, but I’d be lying if I said the hurt isn’t still there. My healing is still in motion. Creating distance, unfollowing, removing access, and setting boundaries have been necessary for my mental health. Those choices may look selfish from the outside, but healing often requires a degree of selfishness. Protecting your piece isn’t unkind; it’s responsible. Learning to move forward means choosing what supports your well-being, even when it feels uncomfortable or selfish. You don’t have to be fully healed to take care of yourself; you just have to be willing to start and make uncomfortable decisions.

Overall Takeaways

If something feels off consistently, trust the pattern rather than hope that it will fix itself. Ignoring it is like seeing smoke and assuming the fire will put itself out. Ask yourself, if I stop trying so hard with this friendship, will they still meet me halfway? A connection shouldn’t feel like rowing a boat alone while someone else enjoys the view. You don’t need immediate answers, you need space to understand what this distance is teaching you, similar to standing in a doorway before you’re ready to step into the next room. Growth does not erase who you were, it builds on it. Leaving people behind does not mean you’ve lost your roots, it means you’re still growing. Grief isn’t calm water, it is an ocean. You don’t heal by walking away from the water, you heal by learning how to swim and stay afloat. Sometimes closure isn’t about shutting someone out, it’s about finally choosing yourself and locking the door behind you so you can get rest. Being selfish is not selfish!