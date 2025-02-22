What Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Taught Me About Fitness, Resilience, and Running

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer, I decided to merge my fitness goals with my aspirations to uncover Netflix hidden treasures—with one rule: I could only keep watching the show if I was exercising. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt had me flying through new running shoes and power-walking with a Diet Coke in hand.

As a Human Development major, I’ve learned a lot about viewers’ character identification and resonance in film. After taking a class on mediated women’s film, I started to conceptualize why I connected with Kimmy Schmidt so much. Her journey from bunker life to NYC had surprising parallels to my own experience transferring from UCLA to Cornell. Resonation can be a powerful and rare experience in viewership; although I cannot not personally relate to her experiences, Kimmy’s understated wisdom, resilience, unserious adaptability, and optimism strongly resonate with me.

By the end of the summer, I felt stronger, more energized, and even noticed some new definition in my abs! Here are some reasons I really loved the show and resonated with Kimmy Schmidt!

10-Second Rule — Transformed My Running and Resilience

Kimmy said we can do anything for ten seconds, as a way to persevere through hardship. Ever since I heard this, it has got me through difficult training periods for me, when I really had to dig deep on the last mile. This advice has also helped me persevere through other difficult situations and can be a powerful strategy to reduce stress and anxiety!

Don’t Take Things Too Seriously — All About Intentionality and Adaptability

In a satirical way, Kimmy’s character is presented as naive and her previous experiences in the Bunker rival transitions to the busy New York City. It’s so important to be intentional and adaptable to the situations and opportunities ahead of us, but also remember to not take ourselves too seriously. This lens has transformed my approach to working out—in running I love to safely practice spontaneity. For example, changing up my routes and adjusting to desired intensities has been an exciting way to reclaim my workouts. This attitude has transformed my running regime and inspired me to consistently show up for and push myself.

In psychology, as a Human Development major, I learned about the spotlight effect and the imaginary audience, which refers to overestimation of how much others are judging or interpreting your behavior. In tandem with this understanding it is essential to live authentically for you!

Be Resilient About Your Dreams and Goals — Kimmy’s Job Search to My Personal and Professional Resilience

Kimmy is a nanny for Jacqueline and her family, but loses her job for reasons outside of her control. Instead of embracing sadness or moving on, Kimmy tries to earn her job back and tries to make it up to Jacqueline. Kimmy earned back her job and was resilient in her job search and professional goals.

Kimmy’s resilient attitude has energized my running and workout routines. Running is very difficult and it can be hard to show up for yourself after a hard day of classes, extracurricular activities, as well as personal commitments. However, showing up for yourself and remaining committed is among the highest acts of self-love. I have consistently showed up for myself in exercise, and lacing up my sneakers this summer even when it didn’t feel in alignment with my short-term desires.

Smiling Can Make You Feel Better — Smiling Through Challenging WorkOuts has been super beneficial

Kimmy is a strong advocate for smiling through tricky situations and would encourage Jacqueline’s family to join this practice. Smiling can be a powerful practice in sports psychology to ease mental strains and stress. I have started to smile at the end of my workouts, when running or weights start to feel increasingly challenging. Try it, I promise it helps!

We Need Humor and Ridiculousness In Our Lives — The series almost made me fall off my treadmill

Kimmy has encouraged me to embrace more humor and ridiculousness in my life. Some of her one-liners in the show had me rolling—especially in one of the earlier episodes, when she went the club with her new New York City roommate, Titus Andromedon. One girl asks her, “are you into Molly?” and Kimmy, falsely believes she is alluding to the American Girl Doll Molly, and replies: “Am I? She’s My Favorite American Girl doll.”

I have tried incorporating silliness and fun routes as another way to stay committed to my fitness and health goals. This has helped me make exercise fun and stay more committed to my goals!

Hope is Powerful and Energizes Us — Kimmy’s Positive Attitude and Resilience Prompted Rescue

Kimmy’s positive attitude and maintained resilience helped her escape the bunker from the Reverend. Her positive attitude also made possible professional and personal opportunities for her growth. Hope can also be a powerful reminder and emotion in short-term framing for races and workouts. It can be a powerful tool in tandem with resilience to achieve, and as an emotion, has powerfully reminded me that I can make possible the goals and dreams I am working towards.

Environment Change Can Be Tricky But Also Exciting! Kimmy’s trust in her change helped her find her people and love of the city

As a transfer student from UCLA to Cornell, I found Kimmy’s transition to a new environment to be very different, but I resonated with some aspects of her exciting journey. Kimmy’s bunker to New York City transition is so stark that it added satirical element to the series. However, I can relate to trying to make the most of my new school (last year), and finding people that I resonate with and empower me.

This adaptable and positive attitude reframing has also helped me add new and unfamiliar workout components to my regime, which have benefited my fitness.

From the personal to social to professional, Kimmy Schmidt is an empowering and relatable icon for many college girls and women. I absolutely adored watching this show and I hope you will give it a watch too! I hope this resonates with you and see you in the next read!

From,

Jessica