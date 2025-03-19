Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

I don’t have any crazy Spring Break plans this year, but honestly, that’s kind of just what I need! I’m planning to catch up on some of my “fun” reads (I LOVE being an English major, but it does mean most of my time is spent reading either books or articles for class), do some drawing, hopefully get some workouts in, and spend time with my cat, Ollie! I’ll probably spend some time applying to internships as well. I’m also happy I’ll get to give my body some rest– chronic illness is taxing, and while a couple weeks of rest won’t cure it by any means, I do hope it will give me a chance to reset a little bit!

  • Caroline Snyder, ‘26

For this year’s spring break, I’m planning to go to a Paris Paloma concert, which I am super excited about because I’ve been obsessed with her debut album. Then I’m planning a bit of a grand tour to visit friends in Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York. In between, I’ll be rushing to my nearest bookstore to grab a copy of Suzanne Collins’s new upcoming book. I’ll also apply to jobs and internships for the summer. I love that our spring break here is two weeks, and I plan to make the most of it!

  • Kate Bridges, ’27

For Spring Break this year, I am planning to get some much needed REST. I’ve had a crazy busy semester so far, and I’m really looking forward to spending some time at home with my family. I do have a few fun things planned, however! My girlfriend’s birthday is this weekend, so I’ll be going to her college to spend time with her and celebrate! I also hope to make it to Washington DC for a weekend to visit my brother, depending on how expensive train tickets are (we all know they can get a bit outrageous sometimes). Finally, I have some small tasks for myself that I hope to get done. I’m directing a student-run production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown this spring, and I’m planning to get some work done for that. We have a tight budget, so I’m planning to make some set pieces out of cardboard. I’m not the most artistic, so wish me luck! 

  • Allie Ziegler, ‘27

For this year’s spring break, I’m traveling to my friend’s lake house in Missouri! We’re going to get some much needed R&R, go hiking, eat good food, and explore the area. Then for the second week, I’m going home to the Boston area to see my family. I’ll also be seeing a lot of my hometown friends because our breaks line up. I can’t wait to catch up with them in person! I’m going to read for fun as well because I’m taking a lot of English/reading-heavy classes, which takes up a lot of time. Have a great spring break y’all!

  • Shannon Brock, ‘28
Allison Ziegler

Conn Coll '27

Allie (she/her) is a sophomore at Connecticut College studying Theater and Educational Studies. She is currently the Vice President of Conn Coll's Her Campus Chapter, as well as the marketing director for Wig & Candle, Conn's student-run theater club. She also participates in Student Activities Council and works at the Office of Admission as an Admission Ambassador. In her free time, she loves reading, crocheting, listening to music, and hanging out with friends!
Hi! I'm Caroline-- Her Campus Conn Coll's current president! I'm a junior English and Environmental Studies double major with a passion for writing! In addition to working with Her Campus, I am the co-captain of our college's Equestrian Team, aid in peer education for the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Advocacy on campus, and work in the college's archives! I also love reading, working out, dinosaurs, and being outdoors!
Kate Bridges

Conn Coll '27

Hi, I'm Kate and I will ramble about obscure animal facts and my favorite music indefinitely
Shannon Brock

Conn Coll '28

Hi, I'm Shannon! I'm from Newburyport, Massachusetts and I'm a first-year at Connecticut College. I'm a prospective English major because I've always loved reading and writing in many forms. I was an intern for my creative writing teacher in my senior year of high school. One of my main responsibilities for this role was being the co-editor of my school's poetry magazine, called Poetry Soup Magazine. I've also written for The College Voice. I spend a lot of time reading contemporary fiction and poetry books. I greatly enjoy keeping a journal, filled with lots of poetry and mindfulness exercises. I love going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and going for walks in the Arbo!