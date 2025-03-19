The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

I don’t have any crazy Spring Break plans this year, but honestly, that’s kind of just what I need! I’m planning to catch up on some of my “fun” reads (I LOVE being an English major, but it does mean most of my time is spent reading either books or articles for class), do some drawing, hopefully get some workouts in, and spend time with my cat, Ollie! I’ll probably spend some time applying to internships as well. I’m also happy I’ll get to give my body some rest– chronic illness is taxing, and while a couple weeks of rest won’t cure it by any means, I do hope it will give me a chance to reset a little bit!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

For this year’s spring break, I’m planning to go to a Paris Paloma concert, which I am super excited about because I’ve been obsessed with her debut album. Then I’m planning a bit of a grand tour to visit friends in Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York. In between, I’ll be rushing to my nearest bookstore to grab a copy of Suzanne Collins’s new upcoming book. I’ll also apply to jobs and internships for the summer. I love that our spring break here is two weeks, and I plan to make the most of it!

Kate Bridges, ’27

For Spring Break this year, I am planning to get some much needed REST. I’ve had a crazy busy semester so far, and I’m really looking forward to spending some time at home with my family. I do have a few fun things planned, however! My girlfriend’s birthday is this weekend, so I’ll be going to her college to spend time with her and celebrate! I also hope to make it to Washington DC for a weekend to visit my brother, depending on how expensive train tickets are (we all know they can get a bit outrageous sometimes). Finally, I have some small tasks for myself that I hope to get done. I’m directing a student-run production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown this spring, and I’m planning to get some work done for that. We have a tight budget, so I’m planning to make some set pieces out of cardboard. I’m not the most artistic, so wish me luck!

Allie Ziegler, ‘27

For this year’s spring break, I’m traveling to my friend’s lake house in Missouri! We’re going to get some much needed R&R, go hiking, eat good food, and explore the area. Then for the second week, I’m going home to the Boston area to see my family. I’ll also be seeing a lot of my hometown friends because our breaks line up. I can’t wait to catch up with them in person! I’m going to read for fun as well because I’m taking a lot of English/reading-heavy classes, which takes up a lot of time. Have a great spring break y’all!