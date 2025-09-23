Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman holding a book and a cup of coffee on a bed
Photo by Anthony Tran from Unsplash
Our Self-Care Tips

Caroline Snyder Student Contributor, Connecticut College
Carina Zegers Student Contributor, Connecticut College
Allison Ziegler Student Contributor, Connecticut College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The start of the year can be a stressful time for everyone– and it’s easy to let mental health take a backseat in the throes of new classes, extracurriculars, jobs, and social events. While taking care of your mental health is a process that looks different for everyone, and you should focus on what helps YOU, here are a few tips from HC at Conn Coll on how we practice self care!

As someone who lives with several chronic health conditions, self-care for both my body and mind are something I really need to prioritize to avoid crashing. While what I am able to do varies based on how I am feeling, some of my favorite ways to practice self-care are to doodle, watch a comfort show, or take a nature walk! Something about being outside and moving my body does wonders for my mental health– but when I’m in a flare up and can’t do as much, prioritizing lower energy activities like watching a show or listening to music is key! My overall self-care mentality is to listen to both my mind and body. 

  • Caroline Snyder, ‘26

The top drawer of my desk is full of tea, but when I’m having a really bad day the thing that really makes me feel better is a cup of hot chocolate with a spoonful of honey in it. Something about it just hits the spot and gets me through the rest of the day. 

  • Carina Zegers, ‘29

My favorite way to self care is to spend time with my friends! I often get so busy during the week that I find myself feeling isolated from my community. Therefore, I have learned the importance of prioritizing social hours. Even if it’s just studying in the library or grabbing a meal together, setting aside time to see my friends every day helps me stay in a positive mindset and feel more in tune with my surroundings. 

  • Allie Ziegler, ‘27
Hi! I'm Caroline-- Her Campus Conn Coll's current president! I'm a junior English and Environmental Studies double major with a passion for writing! In addition to working with Her Campus, I am the co-captain of our college's Equestrian Team and run my own art business! I also love reading, working out, dinosaurs, and being outdoors!
Carina Zegers

Conn Coll '29

Carina is a first year student planning on studying human development. She is originally from Yonkers, New York, where she works at the local public library. After college, she plans on pursuing a master's degree in social work or library science. On campus, she is involved with the dance club and the theater department, and she loves to crochet in her free time.
Allison Ziegler

Conn Coll '27

Allie (she/her) is a sophomore at Connecticut College studying Theater and Educational Studies. She is currently the Vice President of Conn Coll's Her Campus Chapter, as well as the marketing director for Wig & Candle, Conn's student-run theater club. She also participates in Student Activities Council and works at the Office of Admission as an Admission Ambassador. In her free time, she loves reading, crocheting, listening to music, and hanging out with friends!