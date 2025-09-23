Our Self-Care Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The start of the year can be a stressful time for everyone– and it’s easy to let mental health take a backseat in the throes of new classes, extracurriculars, jobs, and social events. While taking care of your mental health is a process that looks different for everyone, and you should focus on what helps YOU, here are a few tips from HC at Conn Coll on how we practice self care!

As someone who lives with several chronic health conditions, self-care for both my body and mind are something I really need to prioritize to avoid crashing. While what I am able to do varies based on how I am feeling, some of my favorite ways to practice self-care are to doodle, watch a comfort show, or take a nature walk! Something about being outside and moving my body does wonders for my mental health– but when I’m in a flare up and can’t do as much, prioritizing lower energy activities like watching a show or listening to music is key! My overall self-care mentality is to listen to both my mind and body.

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

The top drawer of my desk is full of tea, but when I’m having a really bad day the thing that really makes me feel better is a cup of hot chocolate with a spoonful of honey in it. Something about it just hits the spot and gets me through the rest of the day.

Carina Zegers, ‘29

My favorite way to self care is to spend time with my friends! I often get so busy during the week that I find myself feeling isolated from my community. Therefore, I have learned the importance of prioritizing social hours. Even if it’s just studying in the library or grabbing a meal together, setting aside time to see my friends every day helps me stay in a positive mindset and feel more in tune with my surroundings.