Our Self-Care Tips

The start of the year can be a stressful time for everyone– and it’s easy to let mental health take a backseat in the throes of new classes, extracurriculars, jobs, and social events. While taking care of your mental health is a process that looks different for everyone, and you should focus on what helps YOU, here are a few tips from HC at Conn Coll on how we practice self care!
As someone who lives with several chronic health conditions, self-care for both my body and mind are something I really need to prioritize to avoid crashing. While what I am able to do varies based on how I am feeling, some of my favorite ways to practice self-care are to doodle, watch a comfort show, or take a nature walk! Something about being outside and moving my body does wonders for my mental health– but when I’m in a flare up and can’t do as much, prioritizing lower energy activities like watching a show or listening to music is key! My overall self-care mentality is to listen to both my mind and body.
- Caroline Snyder, ‘26
The top drawer of my desk is full of tea, but when I’m having a really bad day the thing that really makes me feel better is a cup of hot chocolate with a spoonful of honey in it. Something about it just hits the spot and gets me through the rest of the day.
- Carina Zegers, ‘29
My favorite way to self care is to spend time with my friends! I often get so busy during the week that I find myself feeling isolated from my community. Therefore, I have learned the importance of prioritizing social hours. Even if it’s just studying in the library or grabbing a meal together, setting aside time to see my friends every day helps me stay in a positive mindset and feel more in tune with my surroundings.
- Allie Ziegler, ‘27