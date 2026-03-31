Overcoming Burnout in University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Burnout is one of those things that is unfortunately inevitable during university. Whether we like it or not, we all get hit with a bit of burnout at some point or another, no matter how hard we try to prevent it. However, the most important thing to know when dealing with burnout is first how to bounce back.

The first step is acknowledging that you are burnt out, which may be evident if you are feeling:

Low energy

Unfocused

Fatigued

Moody

Overwhelmed

Unmotivated

Once you have acknowledged the way you are feeling, it’s time to pause and reflect. Sometimes the best thing to do when burnt out is to just take a day or even longer, depending on what your schedule permits, and just relax. Though when I say relax, I don’t mean lay in bed and doom scroll on your phone the whole time. What I mean when I say this is to do something that truly relaxes your mind.

Some activities that I enjoy doing to relax my mind are:

Journaling

I’ve always found journaling to be a good emotional release, especially if you have a lot on your mind. Although journaling doesn’t necessarily have to be writing down your deepest emotions. Journaling can also be more lighthearted and fun depending on the kind of journaling you’re doing. Some different types of journaling you may want to try are junk journaling, gratitude journaling, guided journaling, and manifestation journaling.

Stretching

Stretching is not only super relaxing, but also very good for your body. Even just stretching for five minutes each day can really make a difference. Something I recommend people do is to stretch outside (if the weather permits) and try to be as present as possible, meaning no multitasking while stretching (listening to music, watching TV, etc.).

Reading

I feel that reading is one of the most relaxing activities for me, as it allows me to escape reality for a bit while in the comfort of my home. I find that when I read, I am so invested in what I’m reading that it feels like nothing else matters, and when I finish reading, my mind always feels refreshed.

Meditation

If I’m being completely honest, I probably don’t meditate enough. However, I always recommend it to anyone I know who is stressed, as focusing on breath work can truly give anyone a sense of relaxation if done properly. I find the most effective way of meditating for me is to follow a guided meditation, which you can easily find on Youtube for free.

Even just taking a day to do a couple of these activities, or any other activities that you find relaxing, can really make a difference. Of course everyone recovers from burnout at a different pace and in different ways, but here is your reminder that taking a pause when dealing with burnout is always better than pushing through it to the point of complete exhaustion.